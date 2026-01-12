The North Face just rewrote its most iconic jacket using 400-year-old Italian wool
The outdoor giant’s latest drop blends 16th-century Italian wool with some of its most iconic modern silhouettes
The North Face has never been shy about mining its own archive, but its new Casentino Collection looks even further back than the brand’s own history.
This time, the inspiration comes from Tuscany, where Casentino wool has been produced for centuries, with a distinctive curled finish designed to trap warmth, resist wear, and age beautifully.
That same heritage fabric now forms the backbone of a collection that feels as much about texture and storytelling as it does about technical performance.
Instead of leaning on the familiar fleece and synthetics the brand is known for, The North Face reworks some of its best-known silhouettes using this rugged Italian wool, creating pieces that sit somewhere between outdoor gear and refined winter wardrobe staples.
The centrepiece is the 1995 Casentino Denali Jacket, which reimagines one of the brand’s most recognisable fleece jackets in wool, reinforced with modern wind-resistant overlays.
The result is a mid-layer that looks unmistakably classic from a distance, yet feels very different up close, thanks to the fabric's tactile, almost sculpted surface.
It is a reminder that innovation does not always have to come from new materials; sometimes it comes from rediscovering old ones.
Elsewhere in the collection, The North Face applies the same thinking to accessories and footwear, letting the wool’s natural character do much of the visual work.
The overall effect is understated but confident, leaning into warmth, durability and craftsmanship rather than loud colours or aggressive technical detailing.
What makes the Casentino Collection particularly interesting is how comfortably it blurs categories.
These are pieces that would not look out of place on a winter hike, but they also feel perfectly at home in a city wardrobe.
It is a subtle shift for a brand that has long balanced performance and lifestyle, and one that suggests The North Face is increasingly comfortable letting heritage and fashion lead the conversation alongside function.
The Casentino Collection is now available from The North Face, with pricing reflecting its premium Italian wool construction and limited-run status.
The Unisex 1995 Casentino Denali Jacket is £450 / $560, with the matching Classic Casentino Hat costing £80 / $95.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
