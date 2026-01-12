The North Face just rewrote its most iconic jacket using 400-year-old Italian wool

The North Face has never been shy about mining its own archive, but its new Casentino Collection looks even further back than the brand’s own history.

This time, the inspiration comes from Tuscany, where Casentino wool has been produced for centuries, with a distinctive curled finish designed to trap warmth, resist wear, and age beautifully.

That same heritage fabric now forms the backbone of a collection that feels as much about texture and storytelling as it does about technical performance.

Instead of leaning on the familiar fleece and synthetics the brand is known for, The North Face reworks some of its best-known silhouettes using this rugged Italian wool, creating pieces that sit somewhere between outdoor gear and refined winter wardrobe staples.

(Image credit: The North Face)

The centrepiece is the 1995 Casentino Denali Jacket, which reimagines one of the brand’s most recognisable fleece jackets in wool, reinforced with modern wind-resistant overlays.

The result is a mid-layer that looks unmistakably classic from a distance, yet feels very different up close, thanks to the fabric's tactile, almost sculpted surface.

It is a reminder that innovation does not always have to come from new materials; sometimes it comes from rediscovering old ones.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Elsewhere in the collection, The North Face applies the same thinking to accessories and footwear, letting the wool’s natural character do much of the visual work.

(Image credit: The North Face)

The overall effect is understated but confident, leaning into warmth, durability and craftsmanship rather than loud colours or aggressive technical detailing.

What makes the Casentino Collection particularly interesting is how comfortably it blurs categories.

These are pieces that would not look out of place on a winter hike, but they also feel perfectly at home in a city wardrobe.

It is a subtle shift for a brand that has long balanced performance and lifestyle, and one that suggests The North Face is increasingly comfortable letting heritage and fashion lead the conversation alongside function.

The Casentino Collection is now available from The North Face, with pricing reflecting its premium Italian wool construction and limited-run status.

The Unisex 1995 Casentino Denali Jacket is £450 / $560, with the matching Classic Casentino Hat costing £80 / $95.