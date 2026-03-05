Nike ACG just debuted its modified Ultrafly shoes by racing a runner against a Porsche on ice

Nike ACG chose an unusual way to debut its latest experimental footwear concept.

From the brand that brought you a fully redesigned train in Milan, Nike's outdoor-focused division staged a dramatic “Man vs Machine” stunt at the FAT International Ice Race in Big Sky, Montana.

ACG Racing Department athlete Liam Meirow took on the challenge, sprinting across the icy track wearing a prototype version of Nike’s Ultrafly trail running shoe.

His opponent wasn’t another runner but a Porsche tackling the same frozen course, turning the debut into a literal man-versus-machine showdown.

Man v Food Machine (Image credit: All Conditions Gear)

The shoe itself was a one-off modification created specifically for the event.

Based on the ACG Ultrafly platform, the prototype featured aggressive metal spikes embedded in the outsole, designed to bite into ice and provide traction on slippery surfaces.

The setup allowed Meirow to run confidently across terrain that would normally be almost impossible to grip with standard trail footwear.

The stunt formed part of Nike ACG’s presence at the FAT International Ice Race, a two-day motorsport and car culture gathering founded by entrepreneur Ferdi Porsche.

The event brings together high-performance vehicles, racing talent and automotive enthusiasts on a frozen course, making it one of the most visually striking winter motorsport events in the US.

Nike ACG: jump-starting the business (Image credit: All Conditions Gear)

ACG’s installation at the event, dubbed Basecamp, showcased a mix of experimental footwear and winter-ready apparel, including the new Therma-FIT Air Milano jacket.

Nike also created a small capsule collection in collaboration with FAT International, comprising a jacket, hoodie, and T-shirt, produced exclusively for event participants and insiders.

While the spiked Ultrafly used in the race isn’t a commercial product, at least for now, the stunt highlights how Nike continues to use ACG as a platform for experimentation and storytelling, often blending outdoor performance with unexpected cultural spaces.

From alpine installations to ice-race stunts, the brand’s outdoor arm seems increasingly comfortable pushing beyond traditional trail running launches.

And in this case, the debut involved a frozen racetrack, a prototype running shoe and a Porsche.

FAT International’s own event-exclusive merchandise and select winter-ready apparel pieces are now available online for those who missed the event.

You can shop all ACG gear, including the Lava Loft jacket, at Nike ACG.