Nike’s recovery push continues with a bold new Hyperice collaboration

Nike is no stranger to bright collaboration, but its latest product might be one of the most striking yet.

The Normatec Elite x Nike ACG compression boots, created in collaboration with recovery specialist Hyperice, will be used exclusively by athletes at the Milan-Cortina Olympic Games.

This isn't the first time the two companies joined forces to create recovery gear with the potential to go viral online.

The two companies launched the Nike x Hyperice Hyperboot in 2024 for the Paris Olympic Games.

Unlike traditional recovery equipment, the special recovery footwear allows its users to walk around while in use.

Initially launched only for elite athletes, the Hyperboots became available to everyone a year later.

Mobility optional, compression mandatory

There are some key differences between the Nike x Hyperice Hyperboot and the Normatec Elite x Nike ACG compression boots.

For one, the new product can't be worn on the go and requires its wearers to be stationary for the duration of the sessions.

Secondly, it's not a new product as such, just a cosmetic update to the Normatec Elite boots, available to buy from Hyperice for everyone, albeit in a less swanky colourway.

(Image credit: Hyperice)

The Elite features no hoses or external pistons, making them somewhat less bulky than the otherwise excellent Normatec Premier boots.

The boots have up to 4 hours of battery life, offer 7 levels of compression and weigh only 3.2 lbs (1.45 kg) per boot.

ACG goes beyond trail gear

Nike recently relaunched its ACG (All-Condition Gear) sub-brand, making it home to some of the company's most exciting innovations in recent years.

These include the Nike Radical Airflow concept and the Lava Loft Down Jacket, among others.

The Normatec Elite x Nike ACG compression boots are part of Nike's Swoosh Recovery Capsule, which is given to Nike-supported athletes for the Olympics and beyond.

(Image credit: Nike)

The kit includes Nike Mind 001 recovery sliders, the Timeshifter Concierge app that helps maximise performance across time zones, Nike Vision Blue Light Glasses, and more.

Sadly, Hyperice says the limited-edition collaboration will not be available for retail purchase.

If you're interested, though, you can buy the Normatec Elite Legs at Hyperice for $1,099 in the standard black colourway.