Adidas targets winter sport’s biggest hidden performance problem with a heated pre-race jacket

Adidas has never shied away from pushing the boundaries of performance, and its latest launch suggests there is still plenty of innovation left to explore for the Herzogenaurach-based sportswear giant.

The new piece of elite performance technology is designed to maintain muscle temperature in the minutes between warm-up and the start line, one of winter sports’ most overlooked challenges.

Called the CLIMAWARM SYSTEM, the technology takes the form of a pre-race jacket and trousers equipped with an integrated heating system, engineered specifically for sub-zero competition environments.

(Image credit: Adidas)

The garments are designed to be worn during warm-ups and waiting periods, then removed at the start line, allowing athletes to preserve heat without disrupting established race-day routines.

The timing is no coincidence, with the Olympic Winter Games getting underway later this week in Italy’s picturesque Milano Cortina region.

A similar approach was seen from Nike, which debuted its Hyperice-powered Hyperboots in the lead-up to the 2024 Olympic Games before releasing them more widely a year later, a rollout strategy that Adidas will likely follow with the CLIMAWARM SYSTEM.

Solving the pre-race “cold gap”

The system is based around the ultra-thin Clim8 heating pads, integrated directly into the garments and positioned over major power muscle groups.

The pads provide targeted temperature support during periods of inactivity, the point at which heat generated during an active warm-up is most likely to be lost, yet explosive power is still required moments later.

The CLIMAWARM SYSTEM features Eco and Boost modes and adapts to both movement and ambient conditions, delivering warmth only when needed.

(Image credit: Adidas)

The company says a built-in safety mechanism prevents overheating, while the low-bulk construction ensures the jacket and trousers do not restrict movement during dynamic pre-start routines such as sprinting, gliding or pushing.

The garments themselves are made from performance-tuned fabrics designed to move naturally with the body, supporting a wide range of winter sports warm-ups.

Development took place alongside elite winter sport programmes, with athlete testing and feedback drawn from disciplines such as cross-country skiing, bobsleigh, and skeleton.

While the CLIMAWARM SYSTEM is debuting at the highest level of winter sport, the concept reflects a broader shift towards active, body-ready technology in performance apparel.

More information about price and availability is expected to appear in the coming months.