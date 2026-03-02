YETI’s latest drop proves F1 merch can be genuinely useful gear

YETI is preparing to roll out a fresh wave of co-branded gear with Oracle Red Bull Racing, teasing a 2026 collection that stretches well beyond the usual drinkware drops.

The range builds on the brands' ongoing partnership and applies the team’s distinctive design cues across YETI coolers, drinkware and everyday carry categories.

The collection spans hard coolers, soft lunch bags, duffels, carry-on luggage and backpacks, alongside smaller accessories and apparel.

(Image credit: YETI)

Many of the products are already listed on YETI’s US site with “notify me” tags, suggesting a staggered release schedule rather than a single on-sale date.

Some, such as the YETI x Oracle Red Bull Racing Tundra 45 Hard Cooler, are already available to buy.

Over in the UK, 10 items are listed, with all carrying the 'Coming Soon' tag.

That approach mirrors previous partnership launches, where items arrived in waves across regions and product lines.

Team colours meet YETI’s utilitarian design

Visually, the lineup leans into a dark navy palette with red accents and team badging, echoing Oracle Red Bull Racing’s trackside identity while keeping the understated, utilitarian look YETI fans expect.

It’s a familiar formula for the brand: take existing core platforms, such as its Crossroads travel range and hard cooler lineup, and rework them with collaborative branding and limited-run finishes.

(Image credit: YETI)

The move also reflects how Formula 1 collaborations continue to shift from pure fan merchandise towards genuinely functional gear.

Instead of novelty items such as hats and keyrings, this drop focuses on products designed for travel, commuting and outdoor use, positioning the collection as everyday equipment with a motorsport edge.

While YETI hasn’t detailed a full release calendar, the presence of multiple “coming soon” listings suggests additional launches are still to come, meaning the 2026 Oracle Red Bull Racing collection is likely to unfold over the coming weeks.

US listings suggest prices broadly align with YETI’s standard range, from around $10 for accessories to roughly $480 for larger luggage pieces, with regional pricing expected to vary.

In the UK, the prices range from £35 to £480.