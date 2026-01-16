YETI just repainted its entire outdoor lineup in a colour you can’t ignore

YETI has unleashed one of its boldest colour drops yet, and it’s not limited to a single bottle or cooler.

The brand’s new Venom finish arrives across a huge swathe of its lineup, repainting everything from Rambler drinkware and Hopper soft coolers to Camino totes, Roadie wheeled coolers and even dog bowls in an unapologetically electric green.

Venom sits somewhere between neon, slime green and high-visibility safety gear, giving YETI’s rugged coolers a look that’s impossible to ignore.

On hard coolers like the Tundra 45, Roadie 24 and Roadie 48 Wheeled, the colour amplifies the industrial design, turning practical boxes into statement pieces.

On soft coolers such as the Hopper Flip and M-series totes, it leans more lifestyle, pairing well with YETI’s black webbing and logo accents.

Drinkware gets the full treatment, too. Rambler bottles, tumblers, stackable cups, travel mugs and jugs all appear in Venom, with matching straw lids and accessories available to complete the look.

Even the Yonder shaker bottle joins the party, proving this colourway isn’t just about camping; it’s also aimed at gym bags, desks and daily carry as much as campsites.

The colour refuses to stay in its lane

What makes the drop feel particularly confident is its breadth. Alongside the big-ticket coolers and drinkware, Venom extends into Daytrip lunch bags, insulated snack boxes, waterproof SideKick gear cases, bottle slings, dog bowls, blankets, buckets and even hats.

It’s the kind of rollout usually reserved for YETI’s most successful core colours, which suggests Venom isn’t being treated as a short-lived experiment.

Availability varies by product, with many items currently marked as Early Access or Coming Soon, hinting at a staggered rollout rather than a single one-day launch.

(Image credit: YETI)

For fans of YETI’s brighter past shades like Chartreuse or King Crab, Venom feels like their spiritual successor, but louder, cleaner and arguably more modern.

It also taps neatly into the growing trend for high-visibility outdoor gear that works as well in urban settings as it does in the wild.

Venom products are available now at YETI US in limited quantities via YETI’s Trending Colours collection.

Prices range from around $10 for accessories to $450 for large wheeled coolers, depending on the product.