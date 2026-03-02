Big Agnes’ 25th-anniversary ultralight tents blend trail-ready engineering with real comfort

Big Agnes is marking its 25th anniversary with the launch of an all-new ultralight shelter family, the VST range, designed for hikers and fastpackers chasing low pack weights without sacrificing comfort or weather protection.

Named after the velocity formula (V=S/T), the VST series leans into the idea of moving faster on the trail, pairing stripped-back designs with new materials and a hybrid single-/double-wall construction that aims to balance durability, ventilation and usable interior space.

The backpacking tents use the brand’s recycled 20D HyperBead fabric, delivering a 4,000mm waterproof rating while remaining PFAS-free.

This spec alone positions the range squarely within the growing push toward more environmentally considerate technical fabrics.

Big Agnes says the geometry also allows the tents to comfortably fit 25-inch rectangular sleeping pads, with select “.5” sizing options offering extra elbow room for those who want a little more livability without jumping up a full capacity size.

Ultralight, without the usual compromises

Splitting across three core models, the lightest tent in the collection tips the scales at just 633g trail weight, placing the VST line firmly in fastpacking territory.

All tents are designed to accommodate 25-inch rectangular sleeping pads, and select models come in “.5 sizing” options for those who want extra shoulder or gear space without stepping up to a full two-person shelter.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

String Ridge VST (Image credit: Big Agnes / Noah Wetzel)

The String Ridge VST, available in 1.5- and 2.5-person configurations, uses a trekking pole-supported structure to keep weight to a minimum while maintaining stability, with trail weights starting from 663g.

The Pitchpine VST weighs 719g and is a non-freestanding, single-pole 1.5-person shelter built for rapid setup and impressive interior volume.

Sarvis VST (Image credit: Big Agnes / Noah Wetzel)

At the roomier end of the spectrum, the Sarvis VST comes in two- and three-person versions and features a full freestanding pole architecture, dual doors and generous vestibules.

Despite the more traditional structure, the trail weight starts at just 1.06kg, which is still an incredibly low weight for such a feature-packed tent.

Built for a new era of backpacking

Big Agnes has been steadily pushing material innovation in recent years, and the use of recycled HyperBead fabric with a high waterproof rating signals a continued focus on performance without defaulting to heavier laminates.

Combined with the hybrid wall design, the VST range appears aimed at hikers who want the low weight of trekking pole shelters but with improved livability and weather resistance.

With long-distance trails reopening across Europe and the US and ultralight backpacking more popular than ever, the VST launch feels well-timed.

The VST tents are available now at Ultra Light Outdoor Gear, Big Agnes EU and Big Agnes US, with prices starting at £480 / €550 / $549.95 (~AU$777).