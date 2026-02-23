Helinox's new Chair Zero LT brings “comfort and an extremely durable product” to ultralight gear

Helinox has already been famous for its ridiculously lightweight camping and hiking gear, but with the new LT Series, the South Korean brand is ready to redefine what ultralight outdoor gear means.

The Chair Zero LT and Table Zero LT is a packable furniture combo designed for backpackers, bikepackers and fastpackers who want comfort without the bulk.

The new models introduce GhostGrid mesh, a translucent monofilament ripstop mesh with two-way stretch, which the brand says improves both durability and airflow while keeping weight to a minimum.

(Image credit: Helinox)

“The Chair Zero LT represents our focus to continue innovating in the ultralightweight category, with new materials and designs that add strength, durability, comfort and improve the overall ease of use in the field.”

A lighter evolution of a classic

The Chair Zero LT builds on the original Chair Zero, a long-standing benchmark in ultralight camping chairs, but further trims weight while adding stability upgrades.

It uses a 7000-series DAC alloy frame with nylon resin hubs and includes a new X-strap stabiliser to reduce sinking on soft ground.

Packed weight comes in at just 1lb 3oz (around 540g), with a whopping 265lb (~120kg) load capacity, making it one of the lightest full-featured camp chairs on the market.

The GhostGrid mesh is incredibly tough yet lightweight (Image credit: Helinox)

Joining the chair is the Table Zero LT, now the lightest table in Helinox’s lineup.

Weighing 8.5oz (about 240g) and supporting up to 22lb (~10kg), it’s designed as a compact surface for meals, drinks or small gear in camp.

The two products form a sub-2lb camp setup, underscoring Helinox’s focus on minimalist adventures where pack space and weight matter most.

Both pieces use DAC aluminium and green anodised alloys, a process the company says reduces chemical use by reusing reclaimed metal.

The Chair Zero LT launches at $159.95 (~£118 / €135 / AU$226), with the Table Zero LT priced at $149.95 (~£111 / €127 / AU$212), available now in the US via Helinox and select retailers.

International price and availability TBC.