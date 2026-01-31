Looking for a tech uplift in 2026? Here are the 50 gadgets I'd recommend to make this your best year ever

TRAVEL LIKE A PRO

TIME KETTLE W4 AI INTERPRETER EARBUDS

Sci-fi meets reality in these real-time translating earbuds. With 43 languages and 93 regional accents detected, simply hand over a bone-conduction bud and natter away in your native tongue – the buds phase out background babble and translate only the chatter that matters

£349, timekettle.co

MSI CLAW 8 AI+

Think you can’t speed-run triple-A gaming titles on the move? Think again. The MSI Claw 8 AI+ packs the sort of processors and graphics chips typically reserved for high-end PCs, but crams it all into a handheld device that slips into a bag. Expect four hours of gaming per charge, which is enough for that business trip to Brussels.

£899, uk.msi.com

SCAPADE AIRPASS

Put simply, this is a sleek passport wallet with built-in Apple Find My smarts, so you’ll never misplace arguably the most important document in the world ever again. The wirelessrechargeable battery lasts up to six months per charge and there are slots inside for credit cards, boarding passes and other essential items.

£40, scapade.net

IFI AUDIO UP TRAVEL

Next time the flight attendant comes around with those cheap headphones, politely decline, as the UP Travel allows in-flight entertainment to be wirelessly transmitted to your top-quality cans of choice. It supports dual headphone pairing for buddying up, as well as the ability to send or receive hi-res audio.

£99, ifi-audio.com

OOFOS OOMY STRIDE

Ignore the slightly bizarre name (and the whacky styling), as the ‘Oofoam’ technology in these frequent travellers absorbs 37% more impact than traditional footwear, while cradling arches and reducing the impact on joints. Some say it’s like walking on air, which is perfect for those regularly running between terminals.

£100, oofos.co.uk

COTOPAXI ALLPA TRAVEL PACK

These ultra-robust backpacks were made to travel, featuring a hardy front panel that’s designed to soak up overhead locker abuse and a suitcase style opening that makes it dead easy to find the exact plug adaptor. Better still, Cotopaxi fashions its bags from 100% leftover fabric, so no two products are ever exactly the same.

Around £200, uk.cotopaxi.com

TOP TRAVEL APPS

TRIPIT

Simply forward confirmation emails for your bookings to Tripit’s designated email address, and the app creates detailed plans, itineraries and handy reminders.

iOS/Android

FLIGHTY

This claims to be the only app that “tells you everything about your flight”, including comprehensive flight tracking, alerts and any delay predictions.

iOS/Android

FLUSH

Flush uses a database of tens of thousands of public toilets (saved to the device) that covers a global network of relief-providing lavatories.

iOS/Android

GET HENCH AT HOME

OMORPHO G-VEST ICON

Unlike other weighted vests that can feel bulky, unwieldy during exercise and generally uncomfortable, the Omorpho G-Vest Icon evenly distributes weight across the torso and fits snugly to the body. A clever G-Pack snap-on weight system allows it to jump from 4.5kg to around 9kg in seconds.

£225, omorpho.com

WATTBIKE PROTON

Where Wattbike’s other indoor trainers are aimed squarely at cycling enthusiasts and athletes, the Proton is a more approachable option. It can be quickly adjusted to suit most body sizes and connects to a number of apps, including Zwift and Rouvy, for more engaging workouts. It’s compact and easy to move around small spaces.

£1,545, wattbike.com

OURA RING 4

More accomplished than ever, the latest generation of smart ring from Oura neatly integrates all of its sensors into a flat and comfortable inner band. From here, it can keep a constant eye on movement, heart rate, body temperature and more to build a picture of overall health. Perfect for maximising sleep potential and bossing recovery.

£349, ouraring.com

WAHOO KICKR RUN

This is the first domestic treadmill to feature a ‘RunFree’ mode, which uses built-in sensors to determine your position on the running deck and automatically adjust the pace. It means you can launch from a jog to a sprint without pressing a single button. It is also designed to play nicely with Zwift, making it a running fan’s dream workout partner.

£6,000, uk.wahoofitness.com

GOBALANCE PLAY

Home workouts don’t have to involve boring plods on a treadmill or punishing push-up routines, as this app-enabled wobbleboard comes with 12 free games that can be beamed to most smart devices. Strengthen the core, work the legs and get the heartrate racing as you plummet down a virtual slope or wobble your way through a 3D maze.

£80, particula-tech.com

STANLEY ACTIVATE SHAKER

Whip up delicious and nutritious protein shakes wherever and whenever the mood takes, as this chunky Stanley holds a couple of scoops of powder or snacks in its sealed, removable base, as well as an inner strainer for blasting away nasty lumps. Double-wall vacuum insulation also means the contents remain milkshake cold.

£60, uk.stanley1913.com

POWERBEATS FIT

Specifically designed with rigorous workouts in mind, the Powerbeats Fit earbuds use a secure-fit wingtip design so they don’t pop out mid-push-up. They also pack the same signature beefy Beats sound with personalised spatial audio, active noise cancellation and adaptive EQ.

£200, beatsbydre.com

GROOV-E PORTABLE RECOVERY COLD PLUNGE TUB

This giant inflatable ice bucket can help can help recovery by reducing inflammation in the muscles.

£50, groov-e.co.uk

UREVO AI-POWERED WIRELESS RECOVERY MASSAGER

Clever recovery trousers with an inflatable airbag to pummel sore muscles into submission.

£800, uk.urevo.com

HOMEDICS MYTI MINI MASSAGE GUN

This diminutive percussive gun is great for impromptu massage, while a heated flat attachment is perfect for working knots.

£70, amazon.co.uk

GET THE PARTY STARTED

MIXX REVIVAL 65 STEREO VINYL RECORD PLAYER

Vinyl remains one of the hottest collectors’ items of the year, delivering a massive dose of nostalgia and unbeatable retro sound. The Mixx Revival 65 is a simple, portable vinyl spinner that can be set-up anywhere for impromptu boogies. It looks the part, too.

£199, mixx-audio.com

MARSHALL BROMLEY 750

Very little screams “turn it up to 11” like the Marshall Bromley 750 speaker. Yes, it looks like the sort of guitar amp you want to head-bang in front of and yes, the 24kg beast pumps out ‘Stereophonic 360°’ sound for room-filling results. Wheel it into place, pair your Bluetooth device and get ready to let loose.

£900, marshall.com

LAY-Z-SPA STOCKHOLM AIRJET

It will be difficult to keep friends away once they catch sight of the Scandi-inspired hot tub bubbling away in the garden. This stylish relaxation station can comfortably seat six and harnesses the power of Wi-Fi, meaning it can be remotely activated so it’s at a perfect 40°C for a post-work soak.

£1,080, lay-z-spa.co.uk

BEERWULF BLADE

We’d never suggest you need alcohol to lubricate a social gathering, but a freshly-poured, foaming pint of lager or ale is a great way to break the ice. Beerwulf’s Blade takes the hard work out of a home pour, perfectly chilling the pre-packaged kegs to 2°C and keeping them fresh for up to 30 days.

£410, beerwulf.com

BE MORE MINDFUL

YOGIFI SMART MAT GEN 3

Yoga is supposed to be about finding that zen-like flow state, but sometimes we need a little help getting there. When paired with YogiFi’s smartphone app, the mat’s built-in sensors provide real-time feedback, indicating whether your posture is correct or needs adjustment. It also offers post-session stats, for simple progress tracking.

£200, yogifismart.com

AMAZON KINDLE SCRIBE COLORSOFT

Take a break from TV, stop doomscrolling, and get lost in a good book. Amazon’s latest features an 11-inch colour display and can store thousands of titles. When the idea for your next novel hits, simply jot it down (and even illustrate it) using the battery-free pen.

£630, amazon.co.uk

ROLI PIANO AND AIRWAVE

Taking some time out to learn an instrument can do wonders, and net you a brand new skill to show off at parties. Roli makes the whole process simpler, with an accompanying app and light up keys for faster learning. The Airwave add-on tracks every finger for an even more personalised learning experience.

£798, roli.com

LUMEN

Part weight-loss device and part longevity coach, Lumen offers instant feedback on what the body is burning for energy (carbs or fats) by simply breathing into it. Just 20 seconds is all it takes to get feedback and advice on meal planning, stress management and the optimum time for sleep.

£300, lumen.me

GO ON AN ADVENTURE

THAW GEAR HEATED GLOVES

Protect your digits at all costs with these excellent rechargeable heated gloves. Windproof, waterproof and boasting up to eight hours of battery life on their lowest setting, these phalange-warmers allow you to spend more time immersed in nature, without having to defrost your fingers afterwards.

£130, thawgear.co.uk

HEDGEHOG GO

No, it’s not an AR game that has you walking around collecting virtual hedgehogs, but an ingenious way of rapidly drying sopping footwear. Simply slide boots, shoes and even gloves onto the prongs and let the high-performance motor do the rest. It generates wind speeds of up to 60mph, so expect bone-dry boots in minutes.

£150, hedgehogdryer.uk

BEELINE MOTO

Designed exclusively for two-wheeled machines, Beeline’s Velo 2 and Moto 2 GPS devices simplify the sat-nav experience and condense it into something that can be easily mounted to pretty much all handlebars. It means you can go out and get lost on your motorcycle or bicycle, knowing that Beeline will direct you home.

£180, beeline.co