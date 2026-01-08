The best of CES 2026: 21 top gadgets from this year's show

CES takes place each January and is the biggest tech show in the world, with this year's event arguably being the most spectacular yet.

CES 2026 has certainly been a bumper extravaganza, revealing many of the new products, technologies and innovations set to arrive in the coming 12 months.

The T3 team has been on the ground in Las Vegas – from the Convention Centre halls, to the Mandalay Bay conferences, the Venetian expo, and myriad hotel suites where brands shows off their latest – to get our hands on all the new gear.

And we've managed to pick our favourites of the literally thousands of new products we've seen over the last few days. So, these are the 21 best products that deservedly make up T3's Best of CES 2026 Awards. They are the hottest of the hot – and a glimpse into the exciting year to come.

If you want to know more about this year's show too, then follow along our CES 2026 live blog for all the ins and outs that have happened throughout the week.

Lego Smart Play

(Image credit: Future)

Lego stole the show for CES 2026, with what could be the biggest update to its ecosystem in 47 years.

Lego Smart Play is designed to bring your sets to life, featuring a 2x4 smart brick that contains a speaker, synthesiser and a range of sensors. The behaviour of the smart brick is determined by either a smart tag (a 2x2 tile) or a special smart mini figure.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What this all means is that when you play with the toy, it will make sound effects and noises – generated live, not prerecorded. And, where it gets really clever is when more than one smart brick is in play, as they communicate with each other.

This allows the two constructions to interact, whether it's an air battle of X-Wing versus Tie Fighter, or Luke Skywalker versus Darth Vader in the throne room.

Dell XPS (2026)

(Image credit: Future)

We were as shocked as anyone in 2025 when Dell announced that it was sunsetting the XPS brand – so we're now thrilled to see it get an almost immediate return this year.

Best of all, the laptop itself is a stunner, to match its returned branding. It's sleek and refined, and easily slim enough to be uber-portable.

With the option of pin-sharp OLED displays and the latest Intel Panther Lake chipsets, you should also get genuinely impressive battery life – up to 27 hours of streaming, according to Dell (which lines up with what we've heard from Intel).

It all makes the XPS 14 one of the most desirable Windows laptops at CES this year.

Cambridge Audio L/R

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

Having been treated to listening sessions of Cambridge's all-new powered speakers, the L/R range, it's easy to see why they're immediate CES 2026 winners.

They'll be available in three sizes – S / M / X – with differing power part of what sets them apart.

It's the M and X models that feature a specific new design feature: a patented 28mm "Torus Tweeter". Paired with dual woofers and dual force-cancelling passive radiators that makes for massive audio output.

All sizes come in four lovely colour options too. As eye-catching as they are ear-inspiring.

HP Eliteboard G1a

(Image credit: Future)

It takes quite a lot to actually surprise us, but HP managed just that with the EliteBoard G1a, which takes a totally new form.

It's a mini PC, but crammed literally underneath a keyboard. It's easily repairable, super flexible, lightweight, and we've never seen anything like it. Frankly, it's interesting enough that we're willing to overlook the fact that it's probably aimed more at enterprise and business users.

The amount of power squeezed into such a small design is super impressive, and it helps that the keyboard itself is soft and satisfying to use.

This could be a productivity game-changer, or it could disappear into the ether, but either way it's a genuine innovation that stood out from the crowd at this year's show.

LG OLED W6 Wallpaper TV

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

It was back in 2017 when LG revealed its Wallpaper TV – a super-thin panel that could be wall-mounted and blend in seamlessly, much like wallpaper.

It was discontinued in 2020, because the chunky 'soundbar' to contain all the ports and power just never sat quite right. But at CES 2026, the Wallpaper TV is very much back.

The OLED W6 gets around the ports problem by introducing a Zero Connect Box Wireless – able to losslessly transmit with minimal latency.

The panel is a stunner, too, the same as found in LG's OLED G6 model for top-tier image quality that's brighter than even last year's multi-layer OLED panel tech.

Samsung R95H TV

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

While Samsung used CES 2026 to refresh its wider TV ranges, it was really the gigantic R95H at 130-inches that took the brand's First Look event by storm.

This Micro-RGB set is not only physically massive – it's a massive design statement too. The panel can tilt thanks to its frame design, for perfect framing.

Micro-RGB uses microscopic red, green and blue backlight illumination, with the ability to colour dim for even more accurate results.

This is the top tier of the latest TV technology, surpassing the latest Mini-LED sets, even rubbing shoulders with the best OLED TVs for delivering perfect contrast.

Hisense 116UXS TV

(Image credit: Future)

Hisense also went all-out with massive new TVs, but its latest RGB Mini-LED Evo TV tech was the real star.

This 2026 tech adds another 'dimension' in the form of an additional Cyan LED source – making it Red, Green, Blue, Cyan – further expanding the colour range.

The 116UXS debuts the brand's 'Hi-View AI Engine RGB' processor, a powerful backbone to ensure the set is able to real-time analyse the picture.

Hisense says that human vision is "especially sensitive in green and cyan", with the extra layer ensuring the set can reach beyond the BT.2020 colour space for natural looking pictures.

TCL X11L SQD TV

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

TCL's top-end TV for 2026 is so bright (at 10,000 nits) that it's built a brightness adjustment into the controller for quick access!

It's not only bright however, it's also super-colourful – as the X11L uses a new 'Super Quantum Dot' panel (or 'SQD' for short).

SQD features a new-gen Quantum Dot crystals, which are more responsive. This, paired with an "Ultra" filter brings a full array of colour (again, 100% of BT2020).

With 20,000 dimming zones, the X11L could be the most impressive TV to show at CES 2026.

TCL Note A1 Nxtpaper

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

If you're a note-taker through and through then you've probably heard of the ReMarkable tablet. TCL wants a piece of that party, with its Note A1 Nxtpaper bringing an all-new colour screen, but with a 'paper-like' finish.

It's got far more pop than an Amazon Kindle Colorsoft, too.

Don't think of this as any usual kind of Android tablet though, as the software is heavily adjusted to make good on its note-taking abilities.

There's a stylus featured in the box, designed to look like a fountain pen – complete with dual tips, to ape both pen and pencil – so you can takes notes and store them to your heart's content.

Lenovo Legion Pro Rollable Concept

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

This one's a jaw-dropper – but only a concept for now.

While this Legion looks pretty much like any 16-inch gaming laptop when you open its display, at the press of a button (well, Fn + arrow keys), it expands from a regular 16:10 aspect ratio into an ultra-wide.

The 16-inch panel expands into a 21.5-inch, with the laptop's two sides rolling outwards across a mechanical frame. Want more? The final stage is a full 24-inch ultra-wide that unfurls right before your very eyes.

This is one of the first time a rollable has truly made logical sense – ideal for hardcore gamers who want a sizeable monitor but portability.

Motorola Razr Fold

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

Motorola is the godfather of folding phones, with the original Razr flip phone being most famous – from way back in 2004, before a reimagined relaunch in 2020 brought the range up to date and kicked off a new revolution.

Now the brand is pushing forth into the foldables game, with the Razr Fold teased many months ahead of its release date later in 2026.

Motorola has a serious Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 competitor on its hands here, especially as its 8.1-inch internal display is the largest of any two-part foldable.

Clicks Communicator

(Image credit: Future)

There's a generation of phone users who cut their texting teeth on manual keyboards, and they are going to love this.

The Clicks Communicator is a modern-day BlackBerry, combining the latest operating system and camera features with an old-school manual keyboard.

The idea behind it is that it focuses on messaging rather than the distractions of doom scrolling, with an OS launcher that delivers important messages from a range of applications straight to the home screen for your attention.

You can even use a coloured light on the side of the device to alert you to important messages from selected individuals, groups or applications.

Focal Mu-So Hekla

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

Focal and Naim's audio expertise combine here in a beautiful immersive speaker system that can cater for Dolby Atmos, even doubling as a soundbar thanks to an HDMI port.

With 15 drivers – seven at the front, two on each side, and four on top – arranged to deliver 7.1.2 surround output, the sense of stage width from this brushed aluminium box is impeccable.

With 660W of power, the Hekla is immensely loud, but also nuanced and balanced across the frequency range. Its physical light-up controller is also a thing of beauty.

LG Sound Suite

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

LG's showcase of Dolby Atmos FlexConnect – the ability to modularly add additional speakers into a surround system, with freedom to place them wherever you wish – is incredibly well represented by the Sound Suite of products.

Comprising a H7 soundbar, M5 and M7 speakers, and a W7 subwoofer, the Sound Suite approach is for you to build a system that suits you best.

And with LG's integrated app delivering yet more control for placement, paired with a fancy LG TV this system will be an uncompromising force to up your A/V game.

LG CLOiD

(Image credit: Future)

Humanoid robots were somewhat of a theme at this year's CES show. But while most are destined for industrial or commercial uses, LG's offering is very much a home solution.

Designed as part of the company's "Zero Labor Home", CLOiD (pronounced Cloyd) can do all the tasks you don't want to.

The friendly-faced robot opened LG's keynote presentation and showed how it could put laundry in the washing machine, prepare ingredients for dinner and offer fitness tips for a home workout.

Whether it's the home assistant for a singleton or a nanny for a large family, CLOiD is designed to become part of the family while leaving you time to focus on the fun stuff.

It's far from being on sale yet, but this is the 50s sci-fi future we've been promised – hopefully without the Terminator ending.

IKEA Varmblixt smart lamp

(Image credit: Future)

IKEA's thrust into smart home tech has surely upset the apple cart, and doubtless has its competitors scrambling to compete price-wise.

Its many accessories and gadgets are great, but at CES it sprung a surprise, with a fully smart new version of the ultra-viral Varmblixt. We fell in love the moment we clapped eyes on it.

This doughnut-shaped lamp has been a sensation in the past year, and shows no signs of slowing down, so being able to grab it with colour control and full dimming is surely going to attract thousands more customers.

It's a CES launch that some of the T3 team will actually buy when it releases, which is really saying something.

Segway Muxi

(Image credit: Future)

Segway launched two new electric bikes at CES but this one stood out most.

The Muxi (pronounced moo-shee), is a small cargo bike with 20-inch wheels and some serious West Coast style. It's described as blending beach cruiser with a Dutch cargo style, and the single-speed e-bike is selectable as a Class 1 or Class 2 model.

There's a range of add-ons available to customise your Muxi, from mudguards and a basket to a rear seat, and it comes in some great frame colours.

The release date isn't until March, but I'm confident that this model will do well in 2026.

Roborock Saros Rover

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

There are robot vacuums and there are robot vacuums. Roborock's latest is like nothing else out there.

The Saros Rover is able to climb stairs, stand on its own two "feet", and even balance to overcome ramps.

Watching this little bot tuck one leg away so it can clean across steps and stairs is a sight to behold.

It's the most technologically advanced robo-vac and was gathering large crowds at CES 2026 who could barely believe their eyes.

Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo

(Image credit: Future)

Asus already had the impressive ZenBook Duo (refreshed this year too), but by moving its dual-screen format over into the gaming world, it's made a more convincing case for how useful it can be.

Whether you want to second-stream video, play two games at once in tent mode, or just use it like a normal laptop for a bit, the ROG Zephyrus Duo is extremely flexible.

It'll almost certainly come with a slightly eye-watering price tag, given that the ROG Zephyrus G14 (our favourite gaming laptop) already comes at a premium cost, but this will actually be a real product that you can buy.

Lenovo's superb rollable OLED concept can't match that, which means this arguably slightly less exciting gaming laptop is no less worthy of an award in our eyes.

Segway Navimow x450

(Image credit: Segway)

Segway's already impressive robot lawnmower lineup also got a refresh ahead of the next cutting season.

The X4 series is designed for heavy-duty cutting and comes with automotive grade, all-terrain action. The X430 and X450 both feature two independent front-wheel steering motors, and a Traction Control System to avoid slips.

All new models feature a drop and mow installation, so don't require any fencing or antennas to mark out the areas to mow.

This is thanks to the solid-state LiDAR on board, while the Find My support helps to geofence the device, setting off an alarm if someone tries to remove it from the garden and rendering it inoperable.

Reolink Omni X16 PoE

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

While dual lens security cameras are becoming more common, Reolink's new offerings take the triple route.

The flagship Omni X16 and the Omni 3i both offer three cameras, combining a 16-megapixel dual-lens panoramic camera with a 180-degree ultra-wide view, plus an 8-megapixel pan-tilt lens offering 16x optical zoom.

With such a set up, you can guarantee every inch of your outdoor space is covered. The triple-motor design lens you pan, tilt and zoom to the precise area you want to investigate.

It looks pretty imposing too.