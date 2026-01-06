Segway Navimow goes big at CES with 9 brand new robot lawn mowers

QUICK SUMMARY Segway Navimow has unveiled its biggest launch yet, introducing five new series made up of nine robot lawn mowers. Each model is designed for everything from small gardens to large commercial spaces, without the need for boundary wires. With options ranging from compact everyday mowers to powerful commercial models, it’s a major expansion for the brand – and one we’re excited to see in action.

Segway Navimow has announced a huge expansion of its robot lawn mower lineup at CES, unveiling five new series made up of nine models in total. The new range is designed to cover everything from small gardens to large commercial spaces, with the X4 Series, i2 AWD Series, i2 LiDAR, H2 Series and Terranox Series offering solutions for lawns of all sizes and needs.

As with the brand’s recent launches, all of the new models feature true wire-free installation, meaning there’s no need for boundary wires. Instead, Segway Navimow relies on advanced navigation technologies like network RTK, vision systems and LiDAR to map lawns accurately from day one.

Navimow has also revealed that a big focus this year is improved performance on challenging terrain. This means the new mowers will be able to tackle steep slopes whilst still turning gently, helping to avoid damage to grass.

(Image credit: Segway Navimow)

To break it down, the X4 Series includes two models designed for large residential lawns up to 1.5 acres. These offer powerful AWD, fast mowing speeds, advanced navigation and the ability to handle slopes of up to 40 degrees. You’ll also find extras like waterproofing and Apple Find My support.

Next up is the i2 Series, which is built for everyday lawn care. The i2 AWD Series (two models) is the only AWD mower in its class for smaller gardens, and the i2 LiDAR model is ideal for more complex gardens with trees or narrow paths.

The H2 Series includes two premium models designed for particularly tricky lawns. These combine LiDAR, RTK and vision into a single navigation system, allowing for smooth mowing even in challenging environments.

Finally, there’s the Terranox Series, Segway Navimow’s most powerful range yet. Built for commercial use, it can manage areas of up to six acres and comes in two models. It’s also paired with new Fleet Management software, allowing professionals to monitor and manage multiple mowers remotely.

(Image credit: Segway Navimow)

The Segway Navimow X350E has sat at the top of our best robot mower guide since earning five stars in its full review last year, so we’re very excited to see how this expanded lineup performs over the coming months.