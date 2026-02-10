Husqvarna unveils 3 entry-level robot lawn mowers for small and mid-size gardens

QUICK SUMMARY Husqvarna has unveiled three new entry-level robot lawn mowers designed to make automated mowing more affordable and less intimidating for everyday homeowners. With models covering gardens from 600m² to 1,200m² and prices starting at £999, the new lineup is aimed at those who want hands-off lawn care without paying premium prices.

Husqvarna has unveiled a new range of robot lawn mowers designed to make automated mowing more affordable and accessible for the average homeowner. The range includes three models, all of which are wire-free and built to deliver effortless lawn care.

The new lineup also introduces three standout technologies that are new to this range. These include a new camera for advanced obstacle avoidance, improved navigation that maintains full coverage even in areas with weak satellite signals, and easily adjustable virtual boundaries that can be managed directly in the Husqvarna app.

The biggest difference between the three models comes down to lawn size. The Automower 308V (£1,249) is designed for gardens up to 800m², whilst the Automower 312V (£1,499) can handle lawns of up to 1,200m². For smaller gardens, there’s the Automower Aspire R6V, which covers up to 600m² and comes in at £999.

From left to right: Automower 312V, Automower 308V and Automower Aspire R6V (Image credit: Husqvarna)

Correction data is delivered via the Husqvarna Cloud, enabling a fully wireless installation with no boundary wires required. All that’s needed is a stable Wi-Fi connection across the lawn and the Husqvarna Automower Connect app. Planned smart home integration will also allow users to control their mower using voice assistants like Amazon Alexa.

Through the Automower Connect app, users can schedule mowing sessions, check the mower’s status, and control specific areas using Automower Zone Control. This makes it easy to create different mowing patterns for different parts of the garden. The mowers also operate autonomously, return to their charging stations on their own, and require very little ongoing maintenance.

(Image credit: Husqvarna)

With more of the best robot mowers launching all the time, the technology is becoming increasingly advanced – and often increasingly confusing. For homeowners who like the idea of a robot mower but don’t want something overly complex or expensive, Husqvarna’s new range feels particularly timely.

“As world leaders in robotic mowing, we’ve packed our trusted and award-winning technology into a new generation of models – designed to make Husqvarna’s quality and innovation available to more garden owners than ever before,” says Ryan Patterson, Product Manager at Husqvarna UK.

The Husqvarna Automower 308V and Automower 312V will be available in spring 2026 through authorised Husqvarna dealers. The Aspire R6V's availability is yet to be confirmed.