DJI’s Basic Package suddenly halves the entry price for a new Inspire 3 cinema drone
The Basic Package brings the entry price of DJI’s flagship 8K cinema drone way down, opening the platform to a wider range of filmmakers
DJI has launched the DJI Inspire 3 Basic Package, a streamlined bundle that significantly lowers the entry price of the Inspire 3 platform.
Previously available mainly as a comprehensive Combo kit aimed at professional film productions, the Inspire 3 typically retailed for around £13,000 in the UK.
The new drone bundle brings the starting price down to the mere pocket change of £7,099, cutting the cost of entry by thousands of pounds (£6,320 / 47%, to be precise) while keeping the same aircraft and camera system.
Same drone, different package
Importantly, the Inspire 3 itself remains unchanged. You still get DJI’s flagship aerial cinema platform built around the Zenmuse X9-8K Air full-frame camera, capable of capturing up to 8K video with professional formats such as Apple ProRes RAW and CinemaDNG.
The Inspire 3 also features DJI’s CineCore 3.0 image processing system, RTK-powered centimetre-level positioning, and the company’s O3 Pro transmission system, designed to deliver stable long-range video feeds for complex film productions.
Like the standard Inspire 3 kit, the aircraft uses interchangeable DL-mount lenses and dual TB51 batteries, offering flight times of up to around 28 minutes depending on conditions.
The drone’s distinctive transforming design allows the landing gear and arms to lift out of frame, enabling unobstructed 360-degree camera movement for cinematic shots.
While the original Inspire 3 Combo shipped with multiple batteries, charging hubs, storage drives and transport accessories, the Basic Package removes several of these extras.
In the box, you’ll find the Inspire 3 aircraft, the Zenmuse X9-8K Air gimbal camera, four TB51 Intelligent Batteries, and the Inspire 3 trolley case, along with a dedicated camera case for the Zenmuse unit.
Other accessories, including the RC Plus remote controller, can be purchased separately, allowing filmmakers to build out the kit to suit their existing setup.
That makes the new bundle particularly appealing to production houses, rental companies and experienced operators who already own Inspire accessories and simply want another aircraft or camera platform without paying for duplicate kit.
For smaller studios or independent filmmakers looking to step into DJI’s highest-end drone ecosystem, the lower entry price could also make the Inspire 3 platform far easier to justify.
Even with the reduced price, the Inspire might be overkill for non-professional creators – they are better off with something like the DJI Mavic 4 Pro.
The DJI Inspire 3 Basic Package is available now from authorised retailers and DJI’s online store, with UK pricing starting at £7,099 / €7,999 (~$9,293 / AU$13,171).
