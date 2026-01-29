Drone giant DJI refreshes its flagship product with longer battery life and smarter tracking

DJI has unveiled the RS 5, a new lightweight camera gimbal aimed at professional and semi-professional videographers who want more stability, smarter subject tracking and longer runtimes in a compact setup.

The RS 5 sits above the RS 4 Mini and introduces DJI’s latest RS Enhanced Intelligent Tracking Module (seen above), which allows subjects to be framed and tracked directly from the gimbal’s touchscreen.

Unlike earlier systems, the updated module can track people, animals and vehicles, maintaining focus on a human subject from up to 10 metres (~33 ft) away and re-acquiring them if they leave the frame.

(Image credit: DJI)

The module attaches magnetically, removing the need for adapters or additional accessories.

DJI says its 5th-generation RS Stabilisation Algorithm improves stability when shooting while walking or running, during rapid direction changes, and when filming vertically.

Despite its compact body, the RS 5 can support payloads of up to 3kg and switch to vertical shooting without extra hardware.

Designed for longer days on set

The RS 5 can fully recharge in one hour, a 60 per cent improvement over the previous generation, and offers up to 14 hours of runtime with the standard battery.

An optional BG70 High-Capacity Battery Grip extends this to up to 30 hours for longer shoots.

New accessories include an Electronic Briefcase Handle for low- and high-angle shots, along with an on-screen Z-Axis Indicator designed to help users adjust their movement to reduce image shake.

(Image credit: DJI)

Camera compatibility has also expanded, with Bluetooth shutter control now supporting Panasonic and Fujifilm cameras alongside Sony, Canon and Nikon.

The RS 5 integrates with DJI’s wider ecosystem, including Focus Pro Motors, SDR Transmission and third-party accessories via the RSA Communication Port, while the open RS SDK enables custom functions for advanced workflows.

The DJI RS 5 is available now directly from DJI for £485 / €569 (~$669 / AU$950), while the RS 5 Combo, which adds the tracking module, briefcase handle and carry case, is priced at £619 / €719 (~$854 / AU$1,212).