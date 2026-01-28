Insta360-backed Antigravity extends deals on its pioneering drone to more countries

Antigravity has recently announced that it's introducing a new feature to its award-winning 360º drone, the A1, and to mark the occasion, the company is also knocking 15% off the price of one of the hottest gadgets of the last 12 months in the US.

Buy the A1 drone for 15% less at Antigravity UK

Now, the brand decided to extend its offer to other countries, including the UK and parts of Europe. This is a big deal for drone fans, as the A1 offers a unique flying experience, offering a 'capture first, frame later' approach made popular by Insta360's all-seeing action cameras.

Save £184 Antigravity A1 (Standard Bundle): was £1,219 now £1,035 at antigravity.tech The Antigravity A1 Standard Bundle includes the A1 8K all-in-one 360º drone, Vision Goggles for immersive live viewing, a Grip Motion Controller, one flight battery, a protective carry case and a set of spare propellers – everything you need to fly and film straight out of the box!

The Antigravity A1 is designed around native 360° capture, making it the world's first drone to integrate 8K all-around video into a ready-to-fly system. It weighs roughly 249 g, keeping it under many international sub-250 g regulatory thresholds and boosting portability for creators and travellers alike.

It has a dual-lens camera system with 1/1.28-inch sensors capable of recording 8K 30 fps 360° video, alongside 5.2K 60 fps and 4K 100 fps capture options. Stills can reach around 55 MP, and advanced stitching algorithms effectively remove the drone from your footage, creating seamless, immersive visuals.

With Level 5 wind resistance, obstacle sensing for safer flying, and intelligent return-to-home safety features, the A1's flight performance balances agility and stability. Flight times range from around 24 min on a standard battery up to 39 min with a high-capacity pack, and transmission ranges extend into the multiple-kilometre bracket under ideal conditions.

Even with the discount, the A1 is sold for a pretty penny. However, nothing on the market today offers a similar flying experience, which might justify the heftier price tag to those who prefer to exist on the bleeding edge of technology.