This Mavic 4 Pro deal is a rare $650 saving on DJI’s premium drone

If you’ve tried to buy a DJI drone in the US recently, you’ll know it’s been a bit of a lottery - stock comes and goes, and when the higher-end models do appear, they’re rarely discounted in any meaningful way.

That’s why this deal I've just found on Amazon is worth writing about.

The DJI Mavic 4 Pro is not only finally back in stock on Amazon, it’s also dropped by a chunky $650. For a premium, pro-leaning DJI drone, that’s not the kind of price cut you see every week.

Save $650 DJI Mini 3 Fly More Combo: was $4,649 now $3,999 at Amazon A premium tri-camera DJI drone with a 100MP 4/3 CMOS Hasselblad main camera, up to 51 minutes of flight time and a bundle that’s built for longer sessions. If you’ve been waiting for US stock to return - and for a meaningful discount - this is a rare moment where both have happened at once.

The Mavic 4 Pro is DJI’s “go big or go home” drone - the one you look at when you want proper camera hardware, serious flight performance. And the bundle in this deal is one that’s geared for people who actually plan to use it in a serious way, not just fly it twice and leave it in a cupboard.

So what are you getting for the money? This is a tri-camera setup built around a 100MP 4/3 CMOS Hasselblad main camera, which is the sort of spec that makes sense if you’re shooting big landscapes, commercial work, or you’re just the kind of person who gets excited about dynamic range.

(Image credit: DJI)

You also get a claimed max flight time of 51 minutes, which is huge in real-world terms. Even if you never see that full figure in windy conditions, it still means longer takes, fewer battery anxiety moments, and less time watching your drone crawl back home at 12%.

The drone boasts a fresh gimbal system, too, which supports 360-degree rotation for Dutch angles and more creative framing, plus a quoted top speed of 90kph. You can read more about what it's capable of in our full DJI Mavic 4 Pro review.

The other great thing about this Amazon deal is that it's a proper bundle. You’re looking at three batteries, a charging hub, spare props and a shoulder bag, so you’re having to spend another few hundred quid to make it more usable right after purchase.

However, if you want something cheaper and more beginner-friendly, it’s also worth a quick look at the deal I saw earlier this week on the DJI Mini 3 Fly More Combo, which is still one of the best ways to get DJI quality without going full cinema-drone mode.