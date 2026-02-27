Run don't walk to pick up the new Huawei Watch GT Runner 2 – as there's an exclusive deal right now

For a smart watch to be considered a running watch, it needs to offer something a little bit special. It needs to be lightweight and comfortable enough to wear for long runs and have a battery life to match, plus it needs to provide clear and accurate data to track your runs, from your health metrics to the route you took.

Huawei's latest model certainly does all the and more. Our Huawei Watch GT Runner 2 review gave the watch high praise for its compact design, redesigned GPS hardware and deep feature set that suits both runners and everyday health tracking. A serious contender for one of the best running watches to be released in 2026.

While the GT Runner 2 is already competitively priced, those looking to buy it on launch can benefit from a special launch price and extra benefits worth over £109. Rather than the standard price of £349.99, you can purchase the watch on the Huawei store for £319.99, with an exclusive coupon worth £30 and an additional watch strap for free.

From 26 February, buyers will also receive the Huawei Multipass, including premium trial subscriptions to Huawei Health+, Komoot, Intervals.icu, Kotch and Race Pace – all for free.

(Image credit: Huawei)