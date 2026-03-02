Amazfit has unveiled the Active 3 Premium, a new running watch that aims to shake up the entry-level segment by bringing features normally reserved for pricier devices down to a far more approachable price point.

Positioned as a gateway to structured training, the performance smartwatch targets runners who are building consistency across road miles, gym sessions, and hybrid workouts.

Unlike many beginner wearables that strip back functionality, the Active 3 Premium leans into coaching tools, navigation and advanced metrics, signalling Amazfit’s continued push to democratise performance tech.

The Active 3 Premium is built around Zepp Coach, the brand’s adaptive training system that guides you through running plans, balancing progressive overload, rest and recovery.

Zepp Coach isn't unique to the new wearable, but it makes good use of the technology, taking into account the needs of beginner runners.

(Image credit: Amazfit)

That said, the Active 3 Premium isn't for beginners only and includes advanced running metrics, such as posture monitoring, threshold insights, and ground contact balance, offering form feedback rarely seen at this level.

The brand is pitching the wearable as a companion for runners preparing for their first race or looking to bring more structure to their training routine.

“The Active 3 Premium has everything I need to stay on top of my training, but it doesn’t feel intimidating or overbuilt for someone starting their journey,” said Gabby Thomas, 5-time Olympic medalist and Amazfit ambassador.

Maps, navigation and a focus on usability

With a six-satellite positioning system, offline maps and turn-by-turn guidance, the watch supports phone-free runs while helping users stay on course.

Automatic rerouting and route planning further reinforce its training-first positioning.

This combination of mapping and coaching is typically the preserve of mid-range running watches, which makes its appearance here particularly notable.

(Image credit: Amazfit)

Hardware is where the “Premium” name starts to make sense.

The watch features a stainless-steel bezel, sapphire glass lens and a bright AMOLED display that reaches up to 3,000 nits.

Battery life remains a traditional Amazfit strength, with up to 12 days of typical use and 24 hours in GPS mode, reducing the need for frequent charging and making the device easier to live with day to day.

The Active 3 Premium fits neatly into Amazfit’s broader strategy of pushing high-end capabilities into more affordable wearables, undercutting similar devices by a large margin, including the Huawei Watch GT Runner 2, Garmin Forerunner 570, and even the Coros Pace Pro.

By pairing structured training, third-party platform integrations, and premium build materials with a lower price, the brand continues to position itself as a value-driven alternative to more established performance watchmakers.

The Amazfit Active 3 Premium is available now at Amazfit US and Amazfit UK in Apex Silver, Atlas Blue and Aero White, priced at $169.99 / £169.90 (~€145 / AU$240).