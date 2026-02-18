Latest Garmin update brings smarter training tools and new glance views to outdoor smartwatches

Garmin just issued a fresh update to some of the best outdoor watches, including the Fenix, Enduro and Tactix lines.

System Software 21.25 introduces over 20 new modes and bug fixes to the already impressive set of features on the smartwatches.

The update is currently at 20% rollout, with more wearables set to receive it in the coming days.

It is not a beta update, so everyone with a Fenix E, Fenix 8/Fenix 8 Pro, Enduro 3, or Tactix 8 should receive a notification soon.

The headliner update adds training plans focused on timed cardio and optional strength workouts, bringing the watches more in line with the brand's Forerunner and Venu franchises in terms of training tool availability.

The update also introduces four new glance views. These include a tracker for your favourite sports teams, battery life and performance details, weight tracking, and one that tracks how daily behaviours affect certain health metrics.

On top of this, System Software 21.25 adds more alarm sounds, an activity to record multiple sports in a row, colour filters to the watch settings, and insights to the sleep glance to help you find your ideal bedtime and wake time.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Smart notifications are also being improved, allowing them to be delayed until after the activity.

Finally, the update also adds voice alerts when using a compatible radar device and to the watch settings.

System Software 21.25 fixes seven known bugs, including the issue where the wrong Garmin Coach cycling workout could be loaded when selecting to do the workout.

Even though there haven't been many alpha updates on Garmin watches yet in 2026, the brand has been churning out plenty of beta upgrades over the past six weeks.

These include adding new fitness tools, smarter alarms and outdoor features to the Instinct 3 line, and various bug fixes and feature improvements to the Fenix, Epix and Enduro watches.

The Garmin Fenix 8 AMOLED is currently £90 off at EE, down to £789.99, which I appreciate is still a lot of money.

However, as you can see, Garmin tends to support its watches for many years after their release, which might be enough to convince some to invest in a new Fenix.

[via Notebookcheck]