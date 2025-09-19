24 hours with the Garmin Fenix 8 Pro MicroLED, the world’s brightest smartwatch

I was pretty much floored when Garmin announced the Fenix 8 Pro, not just because the brand’s been busy launching one after another this year, but also because I almost didn’t see it coming.

Sure, rumours have been circulating about the upcoming microLED Garmin for well over a year, but rumours are always present about everything, including the microLED Apple Watch Ultra 3, which may or may not arrive at some point.

Anyway, when Garmin reached out to offer a sample of the top-of-the-range Fenix 8 Pro, I knew I had to seize the opportunity, even though I have work (in the form of wearables to test) coming out of my ears. You simply can’t turn down the opportunity to witness smartwatch history first-hand, no matter how overwhelmed you are.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat)

My Fenix 8 Pro MicroLED arrived yesterday, and I strapped that bad boy to my wrist as soon as I removed it from its box. Currently, only the largest, 51mm Fenix 8 Pro has the panel; the other sizes sport an improved AMOLED screen instead (boo-hoo).

It’s not uncommon for Garmin to introduce the latest technologies in this way: the physical flashlight, which now graces many of the best Garmin watches, was first introduced on the largest Fenix 7X (X code for 51mm) model back in 2022.

A signal in the silence

Fast forward three years, and Fenix 8 Pro is almost in a whole different category from the Fenix 7, and not just because of the microLED screen. It’s also the first Garmin wearable to have LTE and Messenger functionality on board, meaning you can use it as a standalone communication device without a signal.

This is big-big news for adventurers. Although watches like the Apple Watch Ultra 3 and the Google Pixel Watch 4 feature SOS satellite messaging, neither compares to the capability of the Fenix 8 Pro. The biggest issue with those is battery life; you won’t be able to let anyone know where you are if your watch is dead after 24 hours (or less if you’re using GPS).

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Matt Kollat)

To put it in context, the Fenix 8 Pro MicroLED can last for ten days on a single charge, which I appreciate is paltry compared to the MIP Solar version (up to 30 days/ 48 days with solar), but five times better than the Ultra 3 and the Pixel Watch 4. If you’re in the wilderness and rely on connectivity, you want to make sure the battery on your watch lasts.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Matt Kollat) (Image credit: Matt Kollat)

As for the Messenger function, it’s pretty cool. You can use the comparatively large display to type in your message, or use the voice record function, which can record clips up to 30 seconds long, thanks to the built-in microphone (and speaker).

Then, it gets delivered to the recipient’s smartphone or Messenger-enabled device. It’s simple and effective to use, and can potentially save someone’s life if they are lost in the woods (cue Frozen 2 song).

Blinded by brilliance

Of course, the showstopper feature is the MicroLED panel, with its maximum brightness of 4,500 nits. The brand claims it’s composed of 400,000 individual LEDs, and it truly is extremely bright. Compared to AMOLED, the Fenix 8 Pro’s screen delivers sharper colours, better outdoor visibility, and (supposedly) much longer lifespan.

That’s a great combination for a watch like the Fenix, which is designed to last for years to come, thanks to its large battery, free software updates, and feature-rich approach.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat)

There is a reason why the Fenix is the most talked about outdoor watch from Garmin, despite the Forerunners and Enduros being just as competent as that. People love the Fenix because it’s both beauty and brawn. Simple as that.

From a feature perspective, the Fenix 8 Pro is very similar to the Garmin Fenix 8. In fact, it’s exactly the same as its predecessor, as far as I know. I totally appreciate it’s getting impossible to add features to Garmins, as most models have better features than some mid-tier smartwatches.

Vanity or vision?

Is the Fenix 8 Pro MicroLED a necessary upgrade? Obviously not, but it won’t stop some people from getting them, anyway. Even I can’t resist the temptation to wear it, despite the fact that it’s the same as the watch I tested a year ago.

How often will I use the Messenger function? Hopefully, not too often (thinking about emergency situations here). It requires an InReach subscription, which is geared towards outdoor professionals and mountain folks – it’s hard to justify the monthly cost, unless you’re off-grid all the time.

The MicroLED display is gorgeous, but it’s hardly essential. The jump in price from the Fenix 8 AMOLED to the Fenix 8 Pro MicroLED is massive – nearly double – and the AMOLED isn’t exactly cheap to start with.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat)

Still, Garmin has sold plenty of MARQ watches in the past, which are essentially premium-built Fenix models, so there’s clearly a market for people willing to pay extra for nicer components.

I can’t stop wearing it, and I plan to keep it on for as long as I can, if only to brag to the peers who appreciate what it means to own the world’s first MicroLED smartwatch. As for the ones who don’t get it? Well, they’re probably not my kind of people anyway.

The Fenix 8 Pro MicroLED is available now at Garmin UK, Garmin US and Garmin AU for the recommended price of £1,730/ $2,000/ AU$3,399.