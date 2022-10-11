I won't be buying the new second-gen Garmin MARQ smartwatches

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Do you think the best Garmin watches are too cheap? Do you like spending your hard-earned money on luxury smartwatches? Do you find the likes of the Apple Watch Ultra and TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4 too pedestrian? I have good news for you: Garmin has just launched its second generation of luxury MARQ smartwatches, and the most expensive model, the MARQ Aviator (Gen 2), retails for $2,400/£2,100/AU$4,100. That's three times as much as the Apple Watch Ultra costs in the US – hence why I don't think I'll be buying it anytime soon.

For the astronomical price, the watches sport a Grade-5 titanium watch case, Grade-5 titanium/ceramic bezel, and a 1.2″ (30.4 mm) AMOLED touchscreen display (390 x 390-pixel resolution) with a 'domed' sapphire lens. There are five models to choose from: MARQ Athlete, MARQ Adventurer, MARQ Golfer, MARQ Captain, and MARQ Aviator, each offering unique features for their wearers.

For example, you can use the top-of-the-range MARQ Aviator to navigate to a location or waypoint in the worldwide aeronautical database or choose the 'Nearest' function to activate a path to a nearby airport. With aviation alerts, pilots can set a minimum crosswind and flight conditions they're comfortable with and be notified when it's a good time to go flying.

All watches have a suite of health and wellness features, including wrist-based heart rate tracking, respiration and stress monitoring, advanced sleep insights, Body-Battery energy monitoring and more. Another feature coming soon is the new Jet Lag Adviser, which helps you 'feel your best mentally and physically' by assessing your sleep history and other metrics and recommending the amount of light exposure, a sleep schedule and exercise to minimise the effects of jet lag.

The feature will suggest what to do and at what time to quickly adjust to the new time zone and even push notifications to the wrist, giving tips and reminders for things like caffeine intake, nutrition and more. Before departure, you can enter travel details in the Garmin Connect app and track how your body's internal clock is adjusting to the new destination.

Garmin MARQ Athlete (Gen 2) (Image credit: Garmin)

New to all MARQ watches, the collection includes support for multi-band GNSS, multi-frequency GPS (L1 + L5) and Garmin SatIQ technology, which balances positioning accuracy while optimising battery life. As for battery life, the new MARQ watch range is said to last for up to 16 days in smartwatch mode (GPS turned off; 6 days always-on screen activated) and up to 21 days in battery saver mode. GPS-only battery life is up to 42 hours (30 hours with always-on screen activated).

Garmin says the new MARQ range is 'expected to be available in October 2022', although you can already check them out at Garmin US (opens in new tab), Garmin UK (opens in new tab) and Garmin AU (opens in new tab). Prices from $1,900/£1,600/AU$3,250 (MARQ Athlete (Gen 2) model). Check out our Garmin MARQ Athlete review and Garmin MARQ Golfer review.