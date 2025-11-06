“Great… but still tethered to my phone” – The internet reacts to the WhatsApp Apple Watch app

Apple Watch owners can finally check, reply to and scroll through their WhatsApp messages straight from the wrist.

The long-awaited app rolled out quietly this week, bringing the full WhatsApp experience to the wrists of many (happy) Apple Watch users.

Of course, the launch instantly lit up Reddit and social media with cheers, confusion and a little frustration in equal measure.

This follows the launch of three new Apple Watches in September, including the Apple Watch Ultra 3 and the Apple Watch SE 3, which generally received positive feedback from reviewers and users alike.

“Great… but still tethered to my phone,” wrote one user, capturing the collective sigh of relief – and mild disappointment – felt across r/AppleWatch subreddit.

A real app at last

The app now supports full message viewing, quick replies via dictation or emoji, voice note recording and sharper image previews.

Users praised the improved visuals, with one saying, “The images in notifications are finally crisp sharp, no more blurry blobs.”

It’s the first time WhatsApp on Apple Watch has felt like a genuine app rather than a mirrored notification system, added others.

Still not fully free

Despite the progress, it isn’t quite the fully independent experience fans were hoping for.

The app depends on your iPhone being nearby, and you can’t yet answer calls directly from the watch.

Starting a new chat or adding a WhatsApp shortcut to your watch face also remains off the table.

As one commenter put it, “We waited this long and can’t even start a chat? Typical WhatsApp.”

Some early adopters have reported syncing delays and occasional crashes, noting that the app “keeps looping” before closing.

Others remain upbeat, calling it a long-overdue step in the right direction.

“It’s not perfect, but it’s a solid first step,” one Redditor concluded, echoing the general mood across the community.

So far, WhatsApp for Apple Watch feels more like a companion than a standalone tool, but after years of nothing, most users are simply glad it’s finally here.