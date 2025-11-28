Apple CarPlay getting a couple of new features soon – some already have them

Quick Summary Apple CarPlay is expected to gain support for more on-screen widgets and more control over messages. The new features have appeared in the iOS 26.2 beta, with the software expected to roll-out in December 2025.

Apple CarPlay is adding the option for more widgets on the screen as well as creating an option that's going to make managing messages easier. Both these new options have surfaced in iOS 26.2, which is currently in beta, but is expected to roll-out to iPhone users in December.

The most recent set of updates for Apple CarPlay came with iOS 26, allowing the use of widgets, Tapbacks in messages, live activities and more. But new details have been revealed through the iOS 26.2 beta, giving a hint to new features that the popular in-car software will offer.

The first of these is a change to the widget stacks, which previously showed two side-by-side, but can now accommodate three. That will give drivers the chance to get more on the screen, for quick access to the most important widgets.

This change was highlighted by Tom Warren at The Verge (via 9to5Mac) and shared via X. Whether this is dependent on the screen size remains to be seen, it's likely that it will be, but Warren points out that now he's seeing three widgets rather than two.

a pleasant little surprise in iOS 26.2 beta is triple widgets in CarPlay. My car only supported two widgets side-by-side in iOS 26 and iOS 26.1 pic.twitter.com/nkIt0YzDWBNovember 13, 2025

The next change is one that impacts on messaging. In iOS 26, messages got a couple of additions which is where the new tweaks come in. In iOS 26.2, it appears that there will be the option to control pinned threads, so they can be disabled.

This, essentially, undoes the change that came in with iOS 26, which some might find takes up too much screen space. By removing the pinned message, those with smaller screens can move those conversations off the screen and concentrate on driving.

Apple continues to tweak CarPlay to give iPhone owners a better in-car experience, with easy access to a familiar user interface and design. While most new cars support it, there's something of a rising tide against the software as car manufacturers look to wrestle back control of the in-car experience.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Recently, that's seen the likes of GM confirming that it wants to remove both CarPlay and Android Auto from its new models, while German giant BMW has said: "People say they’re driving all around and using CarPlay for navigation. I can tell you, that’s not true."

The problem with smartphone-based systems is that they don't interface with the car very well, and that becomes a problem when the car has more data that's useful to drivers than the phone does – especially when it comes to charging electric vehicles and pre-conditioning the car's battery, something that phone systems don't get access to.

On the flip side, Tesla is expected to add Apple CarPlay, swimming against the trend having resisted pressure for the last decade.