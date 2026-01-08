Segway's new electric dirt bike is here – and I need one

Quick Summary As well as conventional ebikes and scooters, Segway has unveiled a beast of an all-electric trial bike during CES 2026. The Seqway Xaber 300 is designed for off-road racing and will cost $5,300 when it becomes available in the spring/summer.

Segway has taken to the show floor at CES 2026 to show off its brand new Xaber 300 electric dirt-bike, and it's a stunner.

Unlike the other Segway scooters and ebikes, this is a dirt bike that looks road worthy in its detail and design intricacies. Yet this is very much built for off-road fun.

Featuring suspension, disc brakes and off-road tyres, this looks to be a very capable bike.

Segway says the Xaber 300 will come in three power modes that deliver the equivalent of 150, 200 and 300cc bikes. The idea being that you won't have to upgrade your entire bike as you get better, just switch up the modes and carry on progressing.

(Image credit: Segway)

However, Segway was also clear to point out this is for 18 year-olds and above and that it's for off-road use only. It even says: "Riders must follow all local, state and federal regulations."

Much like ebikes and scooters, I can't imagine people will stick to off-road only on these bikes. It will be interesting to see how this category of electric bikes is received by authorities when seen on the roads.

Segway eBikes | The Start of Something New - YouTube Watch On

There is a virtual electronic clutch which more experienced riders can use to mimic a real clutch for maximum power control. This should be ideal for responsive riding in those off-road conditions.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Traction Control System allows riders to fine tune grip controls to suit varying terrain as needed – ideal for those wet weather riders then.

There is a companion app which lets you adjust some really fun features, like the ability to set a maximum wheelie angle. That should, in theory, mean you can learn to wheelie minus the risk of coming off the back by over-cooking it.

On that control theme, there is also a parental control app allowing them to set limits on speeds and even to create geofenced areas that the bike can be used in.

Segway Xaber 300: pricing and availability

The Segway Xaber 300 is not on the Segway official site yet but expect it to be available in the spring/summer, priced at $5,300. There is no word on an international release yet.

The bike is backed by a two-year warranty on key components (battery, motor, frame), 1-year on the complete bike.