Chinese car makers Jaecoo and Omoda just got a new sibling

QUICK SUMMARY Chinese automotive giant Chery is about to bring another brand to the UK market. Closely related to Jaecoo and Omoda, Lepas will debut here with its L8, a plug-in hybrid SUV that's closely related to the hugely popular Jaecoo 7. Prices and specifications for the Lepas L8 are expected in the coming weeks, with UK deliveries starting in the third quarter of 2026.

Get ready for yet another Chinese car brand to make its debut in the UK, as Jaecoo and Omoda gain a sibling called Lepas.

These brands are all part of Chery, an automotive giant best described as China’s answer to the Volkswagen Group.

You will have undoubtedly seen a lot of Jaecoo 7s around recently, and probably a fair few cars from Omoda too – so you can expect to spot more than a few Lepas once UK deliveries of the L8 begin in the third quarter of 2026.

What is the Lepas L8? Like its siblings from Jaecoo and Omoda, it’s a plug-in hybrid SUV that promises a lot of electric range and a high-tech interior. Lepas’ UK arm is light on detail for now, but it’s likely that we’ll see an L8 with the same plug-in powertrain as that sold in Indonesia, which it shares with the hugely popular Jaecoo 7.

(Image credit: Lepas)

That car pairs a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine with an electric motor and an 18.3 kWh battery pack. Total output is a modest 204 bhp, but maximum electric-only range is 56 miles, so for many drivers that’ll mean the daily commute and local errands are completed without using the engine at all.

All three brands – Jaecoo, Omoda and Lepas – share the modular T1X platform, so similarities between their respective cars go beyond the powertrain. The Lepas L8’s cabin layout will be familiar to anyone who has driven a Jaecoo 7 or Omoda 9, with a large, portrait-oriented central touchscreen, plus a smaller, letterbox-shaped display behind the steering wheel.

(Image credit: Lepas)

The Lepas brand gets its name by combining Leopard, Leap and Passion. No, really. And it says it has been created “to resonate with those seeking authenticity, intelligent design, and a bold, elevated everyday experience.” Although it’s starting with just one model, Lepas says it is making “a long-term commitment” to the UK market. Further details about the L8, plus technology highlights, dealership network plans and future models, will be revealed later in the year.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Although not yet confirmed, it’s likely that Lepas will bring its L4 and L6 cars to the UK too, providing the L8 is well received, with fully-electric versions expected alongside plug-in hybrid variants.