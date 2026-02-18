Polestar 7 compact SUV will follow a constellation of new EV models

Quick summary Polestar is planning to release four new models over the next three years, starting with the Polestar 5 this summer and culminating in a new premium compact SUV called the Polestar 7 in 2028.

The biggest launch in Polestar's history is coming this year. The Polestar 5 is a luxury grand tourer that is set to elevate the already premium EV maker to new heights. But that's just the beginning. Over the next three years, the Swedish carmaker is planning four new models, including one completely unexpected offering.

Off the back of its best sales year to date, the upcoming lineup shows that it has big ambitions in the electric car market. In a world where Tesla has fallen largely out of fashion, it could be onto something.

Later in 2026, the recently released Polestar 4 is set to gain a new variant, providing more versatility to the model. The company's most popular model has divided opinion with its lack of a rear window but offers a huge amount of rear space in return.

Polestar 4 (Image credit: Polestar)

The entry-level model, the Polestar 2, is due for a successor in early 2027. The 2 is the model that really launched the brand globally, and was its first fully-fledged EV. It's not clear whether it will retain the 2 model number or get its own number.

The big news, however, is that there will be a Polestar 7 coming in 2028. This will be a compact, premium SUV. "With Polestar 7, we are entering the largest EV segment in Europe, the compact SUV segment, which accounts for approximately one-third of total BEV volumes in 2025. We are convinced that we can offer customers a progressive, performance-driven car for a very attractive price point, built in Europe," says Polestar's CEO, Michael Lohscheller.

Polstar 5 (Image credit: Polestar)

With the recent release of models such as the Volvo EX60 and the BMW iX3, the compact SUV market does seem to make sense, though it will be interesting to see how this differs from the Polestar 4, which is more of a crossover model.

Deliveries of the Polestar 5 are expected to start this summer. There's currently no new updates on the Polestar 6, the electric roadster that was originally slated for a 2026 release.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors