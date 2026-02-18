Polestar 7 compact SUV will follow a constellation of new EV models
Four new cars are set to launch in the next three years, including new versions of the Polestar 2 and Polestar 4, and culminating in the Polestar 7
Polestar is planning to release four new models over the next three years, starting with the Polestar 5 this summer and culminating in a new premium compact SUV called the Polestar 7 in 2028.
The biggest launch in Polestar's history is coming this year. The Polestar 5 is a luxury grand tourer that is set to elevate the already premium EV maker to new heights. But that's just the beginning. Over the next three years, the Swedish carmaker is planning four new models, including one completely unexpected offering.
Off the back of its best sales year to date, the upcoming lineup shows that it has big ambitions in the electric car market. In a world where Tesla has fallen largely out of fashion, it could be onto something.
Later in 2026, the recently released Polestar 4 is set to gain a new variant, providing more versatility to the model. The company's most popular model has divided opinion with its lack of a rear window but offers a huge amount of rear space in return.
The entry-level model, the Polestar 2, is due for a successor in early 2027. The 2 is the model that really launched the brand globally, and was its first fully-fledged EV. It's not clear whether it will retain the 2 model number or get its own number.
The big news, however, is that there will be a Polestar 7 coming in 2028. This will be a compact, premium SUV. "With Polestar 7, we are entering the largest EV segment in Europe, the compact SUV segment, which accounts for approximately one-third of total BEV volumes in 2025. We are convinced that we can offer customers a progressive, performance-driven car for a very attractive price point, built in Europe," says Polestar's CEO, Michael Lohscheller.
With the recent release of models such as the Volvo EX60 and the BMW iX3, the compact SUV market does seem to make sense, though it will be interesting to see how this differs from the Polestar 4, which is more of a crossover model.
Deliveries of the Polestar 5 are expected to start this summer. There's currently no new updates on the Polestar 6, the electric roadster that was originally slated for a 2026 release.
As T3's Editor-in-Chief, Mat Gallagher has his finger on the pulse for the latest advances in technology. He has written about technology since 2003 and after stints in Beijing, Hong Kong and Chicago is now based in the UK. He’s a true lover of gadgets, but especially anything that involves cameras, Apple, electric cars, musical instruments or travel.
