Volvo’s mid-size electric SUV is its most intelligent car to date – and comes in an off-road version

Quick Summary The new Volvo EX60 is a fully electric mid-sized SUV with a class leading range and lots of onboard tech. This includes an Nvidia Drive platform, Qualcomm processing and Google Gemini built in. It also features an integrated Apple Music app and full Spatial Audio / Dolby Atmos support from the Bowers & Wilkins sound system.

The Volvo EX60 is the last of the Scandinavian automakers’ models to make the move to full electric power. Like the larger EX90, the EX60 is based on the former XC60 mid-size SUV, with some gentle tweaks to the exterior design to increase the aerodynamic elements and give it a more modern look. The grill is now solid, with just the badge and single crossbar in its place, and the lights are the new segmented LEDs, like on the EX90.

This is no copycat EV, though. The EX60 actually leads the pack in terms of performance and features, with some of the most impressive tech specs seen on an electric car to date. It offers an astounding 503 miles (810km) of range and 370kW fast charging from its top variant. This puts it just beyond the ranges of the latest BMW iX3 and Mercedes-Benz CLA, and the best in its class.

What really surprises, though, is the tech onboard. The EX60 is based on the latest Volvo Superset tech stack and features the Nvidia Drive AGX Orin, designed for autonomous vehicle and driver assistance applications. It also uses a Qualcomm 8255 CPU, which enables ultra-fast processing and allows for an AI-powered in-car experience using Google Gemini.

(Image credit: Volvo)

Built for all roads

There are three variants of the Volvo EX60, with differing motors and battery sizes. The base level P6 is a rear-wheel-drive model with 374hp and an 83kWh battery; the P10 is an all-wheel drive model with front and rear motors, giving 510hp and a 95kWh battery, while the top spec P12 model is also all-wheel-drive and has 680hp and a 117kWh battery.

If you’re looking to take your EV off-road, there’s also a Cross Country version of the EX60. This comes in the P10 variant, with a P12 version set to follow later, and sits 20mm higher than the regular EX60, and can raise another 20mm thanks to the air suspension. This model features wider wheel arch claddings and black door mouldings to give it a more rugged look, and a brushed stainless steel skid plate underneath.

Volvo EX60 Cross Country (Image credit: Volvo)

Immersive sound

As with other recent Volvo models, the EX60 offers a premium Bowers & Wilkins sound system . This 28-speaker system offers three more speakers than the EX90, and features speakers in all four headrests in addition to full Dolby Atmos support. Apple Music is pre-installed directly in the car’s operating system, too, allowing you to play immersive Spatial Audio tracks from the service.

(Image credit: Volvo)

Talk to me

Google Gemini is generally considered to be the current leader in advanced AI assistance and comes fully integrated into the Volvo EX60. This is the first Volvo to launch with Gemini and one of only a few to offer it natively. Of course, you can access Google Gemini through Android Auto on your phone, but the experience right now is far from perfect.

Here, Google Gemini can be used to control the majority of in-car functions, from heating to navigation. Using natural language, it is also able to cross-reference requests between your apps, for instance, allowing it to find the address of a hotel in your email and input it into your navigation.

Thanks to the Nvidia Drive AGX system, the EX60 offers a new Navi Pilot Assist. This provides advanced level 2 autonomy, with lane positioning and lane changing up to 80mph (130km/h).

(Image credit: Volvo)

Safety first

Volvo is long known for its car safety, and the EX60 follows that tradition, including the Volvo Driver Understanding System as standard. This monitors the driver’s attention, and should their attention drift, it can intervene and provide support through alerts or even bring the car to a stop.

Full-cabin occupation sensing can detect the smallest movements, down to a baby’s breathing, to ensure no one is left in the car when exiting, while in the case of an accident, the multi-adaptive safety belt, safety cage and new front bumper design are all designed to maximise crash safety.

(Image credit: Volvo)

Efficient production

Thanks to improved cell-to-body technology, the EX60 is 20% lighter than previous generations of the platform, with a 37% lower CO2 footprint. It uses 27% recycled materials and has been built using a process called ‘megacasting’ which uses a larger recycled aluminium cast, rather than hundreds of smaller parts. This also helps to reduce material, time and cost during the building process.

The Volvo EX60 is available to order now in Europe with UK delivery from September. US orders expected from late spring 2026. Prices from £56,850. The top spec P12 is from £70,360. US prices to be confirmed.