Here’s what Nvidia and Qualcomm just revealed for the future of automotive intelligence

Both Nvidia and Qualcomm used this year’s CES tech show to reveal new vehicle technologies that aim to improve both autonomous driving and car intelligence.

Whereas previous years have felt swamped by pie-in-the-sky claims about fully self-driving vehicles being just around the corner – a claim that’s now getting on for a decade old – the focus was instead on a more grounded near-future.

This was aided by both tech firms announcing partnerships with others. So instead of showing off a concept of what might be theoretically possible one day, Nvidia revealed plans to debut its Drive AI software on the new Mercedes CLA. On the same day, Qualcomm said its new Snapdragon Elite automotive platforms will arrive on the D19 electric car from Leapmotor, part of the Stellantis vehicle group.

Here’s a closer look at what both tech giants announced for the automotive at CES 2026:

Nvidia brings reasoning to self-driving cars with Alpamayo AI

(Image credit: Nvidia)

Instead of chasing the goal of full autonomy anywhere, anytime, car companies and technology firms alike have realised that developing enhanced level two driver assistance is a more realistic target.

With its new Alpamayo family of open-source AI models and tools, Nvidia is adding reasoning to self-driving technology. This, it says, will lead to vehicles “that perceive, reason and act with humanlike judgement,” and respond better to rare, complex scenarios.

Nvidia explained: “Traditional AV [autonomous vehicle] architectures separate perception and planning, which can limit scalability when new or unusual situations arise. Recent advances in end-to-end learning have made significant progress, but overcoming these long-tail edge cases requires models that can safely reason about cause and effect, especially when situations fall outside a model’s training experience.”

Alpamayo fixes this by introducing chain-of-thought, reasoning-based vision language action models. This technology gives self-driving cars the ability to think through novel or rare scenarios step by step, helping them navigate tricky situations, such as roadworks or a stranded vehicle partially blocking the road ahead. Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang said: “The ChatGPT moment for physical AI is here…Alpamayo brings reasoning to autonomous vehicles, allowing them to think through rare scenarios, drive safely in complex environments and explain their driving decisions – it’s the foundation for safe, scalable autonomy.”

Nvidia also said at CES 2026 how its new Drive AV tech should arrive on US roads by the end of 2026, starting with the Mercedes CLA – which was just crowned European Car of The Year. Nvidia said its new tech will leverage artificial intelligence to “turn every car into a living, learning machine.”

The tech company added: “Nvidia Drive AV uses an AI end-to-end stack for core driving, alongside a parallel classical safety stack – built on Nvidia Halos safety system – that adds redundancy and safety guardrails. As a result, vehicles can learn from vast amounts of real and synthetic driving data to assist drivers in safely navigating complex environments and scenarios with human-like decision-making.”

This all sounds promising, especially since Nvidia describes the new tech as enabling “advanced level 2 automated driving,” instead of reaching for the stars and claiming level 4 or level 5 – the latter being practically mythical at this stage. Automated parking in tight spaces is also touted as a potential feature, along with improved active safety systems. There’s no definitive word on when the tech will arrive, but I’d expect to see elements of it roll out to the Mercedes CLA via over-the-air software updates through the coming year.

Qualcomm and Leapmotor debut world-first automotive central computer

(Image credit: Leapmotor)

Meanwhile, Qualcomm used CES 2026 to announce a partnership with carmaker Leapmotor. This will result in the latter’s D19 flagship SUV being fitted with the new dual Snapdragon Elite automotive platforms. The focus here is on streamlining vehicle electronics, reducing complexity, lowering cost and, of course, enabling more advanced AI across the vehicle, from the voice assistant to the driver assistance systems.

Qualcomm says how the collaboration will see the pair of Snapdragon Elite platforms take central control of the infotainment, driver assistance, lighting, climate, doors and windows. The dual-chip setup will also provide “the compute headroom needed for real-time coordination and advanced AI,” Qualcomm says.

Unpacking its capabilities even further, Qualcomm says the chipset supports up to eight digital displays – including multiple 3K and 4K outputs – and up to 18 channels of audio. It’ll also handle over-the-air updates, remote diagnostics, vehicle control, driver assistance with up to 13 cameras, plus radar, lidar and ultrasonic sensors, and vehicle connectivity like GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and contact with emergency services.

The Leapmotor D19 is due to arrive in China in the second quarter of 2026. It is being built as both a fully-electric SUV, and an extended-range vehicle that combines electric motors and a battery with a small engine to provide extra charge on the move and increase range.

Speaking about the partnership, Qualcomm’s automotive manager Nakul Duggal said: “We are proud to help deliver the world’s first mass-produced multidomain integrated solution and to see our Snapdragon Elite automotive platforms driving the industry toward central computing and SDVs [software-defined vehicles] – bringing advanced automotive technologies to more automakers and consumers.”

Speaking of more automakers, after CES it was announced that the Volkswagen Group and Qualcomm have signed a Letter of Intent for the latter to deliver infotainment and connectivity tech powered by Snapdragon chips.