8 smart home launches from January 2026 that you should know about

The year 2026 has started with a bang, especially in the smart home department. New security cameras , sensors, smart lamps , thermostats and more have emerged in the month of January that it’s been hard to keep track of them all!

CES took place at the beginning of January which saw many innovations across tech, active and home. The smart home announcements definitely opened our eyes to what we can expect this year, and there were some eye-opening debuts from the likes of Eufy, Arlo, IKEA, Dreame, Govee and more.

In case you’ve missed any, I’ve rounded up the best smart home launches from January 2026 that you should know about.

A quick disclaimer before I get started – not all the smart devices announced this month are available to buy just yet which is why you won’t see the LG CLOiD robot or Eufy’s latest video doorbell in this list. Instead, I’m focusing on products that launched this month that you can buy right now.

Best smart home launches in January 2026

IKEA KLIPPBOK water leak sensor

(Image credit: IKEA)

IKEA has been making headlines this month, and has debuted many new smart devices that you can buy online and in stores – see our 5 best IKEA launches in January for more details. But the standout is the KLIPPBOK water leak sensor which costs just £7 / $7.99!

The IKEA FLIPPBOK does what it says on the tin – it detects water leaks and beeps when it comes into contact with liquids. When connected to the IKEA DIRIGERA hub via Matter, it can send notifications to your phone, and it’s small enough that it can easily fit under your sink, dishwasher or washing machine.

Arlo Pro 6

(Image credit: Arlo)

Arlo has launched both the Pro 6 and Ultra 3 security cameras this January, but it’s the former I’m most excited about. The Arlo Pro 6 is based off the design and features of its Pro 4 and 5 predecessors, and now comes with better detection and resolution than before.

The Arlo Pro 6 offers 2K+ HDR video resolution, colour night vision and auto-tracking zoom so it can detect and follow movements. It also comes with Arlo’s Secure Early Warning System (with a subscription) which recognises people, pets, vehicles and even fires, and reports these incidents to you immediately so you can take action.

Tapo C545D

(Image credit: Tapo)

Like Arlo, Tapo has debuted two new cameras this month, including the C545D 2K Outdoor Dual Lens Pan/Tilt Security Camera and the C401 Smart Wire-Free Outdoor Security Camera .

The Tapo C545D is what I’m most excited about, as it has two cameras or lenses stacked atop one another for wider viewing angles. The two lenses include a large main camera at the bottom and a smaller lens on top. One camera stays in a fixed position when it detects movement while the pan/tilt camera tracks and zooms into the event.

Reolink TrackFlex Floodlight WiFi

(Image credit: Reolink)

The Reolink TrackFlex Floodlight WiFi Camera was announced at IFA 2025, but it’s finally available to buy in the US . Another dual lens camera, the Reolink TrackFlex Floodlight WiFi offers 360° coverage and switches between focal lengths so you can better see details up close and at a distance.

Atop the lens of the Reolink TrackFlex Floodlight WiFi is a built-in spotlight which uses 3000 lumen of dimmable LEDs. Not only does it illuminate your footage but also makes it easier for you to approach your home in the dark. As AI is the buzz feature of the moment, the Reolink TrackFlex Floodlight WiFi also has AI detection.

Yale Linus Smart Lock 2 Lite

(Image credit: Yale)

Yale’s latest smart lock , the Yale Linus Smart Lock 2 Lite has a near-invisible design that might actually convince people to upgrade to a smart lock. The main technology is mounted on the inside so your external door handle can remain as normal, but you still get smart unlocking features.

With KeySense technology, the Yale Linus Smart Lock 2 Lite has a button at the centre which you can quickly tap for the door to unlock. If you press it for longer, the lock will automatically lock after a customisable delay once you’ve left the house, which you can customise via the Yale Home app.

Aqara Smart Lock U400

(Image credit: Aqara)

Announced at CES 2026, the Aqara Smart Lock U400 is another device that’s currently only available to buy in the US – but it’s still worth knowing about. Why? It uses Ultra-Wideband technology to automatically unlock your door when it notices you approaching.

Not only does the Aqara Smart Lock U400 come with hands-free unlocking, but it has lots of additional alternatives to choose from, including PIN codes, fingerprints, Apple Home Key, NFC cards, apps, physical and digital keys, and voice assistants.

Netatmo Thermostat Original

(Image credit: Netatmo)

After 14 years since its last thermostat launched, Netatmo is back with the Thermostat Original . Much more modern in design and usage, the Netatmo Thermostat Original is wireless and has app controls so you can use it remotely.

The Netatmo Thermostat Original has a touchscreen which displays your two favourite scenarios so you can set it quickly. With the app, it gives users access to custom heating features, including Eco-Assist, and is compatible with most heating systems.

Shelly BLU H&T Display ZB

(Image credit: Shelly)

If you want a smart display that’s not an Amazon Echo device, the Shelly BLU H&T Display ZB will fit the bill – and it’s only £15! Compact and ultra-slim, it measures just 6.5 cm x 6.5 cm x 0.9 cm and is battery powered so you can place or mount it anywhere in your home.