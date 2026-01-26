Reolink’s powerful new dual-lens floodlight camera is finally available to buy

QUICK SUMMARY The Reolink TrackFlex Floodlight WiFi Camera is now available to buy, bringing dual-lens 360° coverage, 3000-lumen dimmable LEDs, and smart AI detection to keep your home secure. It automatically switches focal lengths for crisp detail near and far, and its 270° motion detection zone and built-in 110dB siren make it everything you need for wide-area security. It's already available in the US for $259.99, and of course comes with no subscription fees. We know it'll be available on the 2nd March in the UK, with pricing still to be confirmed.

Smart home fans will be pleased to hear that Reolink’s TrackFlex Floodlight WiFi Camera is now available to buy, meaning the wait is finally over. First unveiled at IFA in September last year, the camera picked up multiple awards, so it’s been highly anticipated ever since.

The TrackFlex features a clever 2-in-1 dual-lens design that gives 360-degree coverage, perfect for gardens, driveways or any wide area. Its dual lenses automatically switch between focal lengths, giving users extremely clear detail up close and at a distance, completely eliminating the blur you often get with standard single-lens cameras.

The TrackFlex is now available in the US, starting at $259.99 via Reolink's online store and Amazon. It'll arrive in the UK on 2nd March, with pricing yet to be confirmed. It's also subscription-free, so there's no hidden costs waiting for you once it's set up.

(Image credit: Reolink)

The launch of the TrackFlex marks an exciting start to 2026 for Reolink, especially coming just after its reveal of an entire triple-lens security camera lineup at CES.

The TrackFlex is also likely to be a success right away, following in the footsteps of its predecessor, the Elite Floodlight WiFi. Reolink has even put together a handy TrackFlex vs. Elite Floodlight WiFi comparison, highlighting all the key differences between the two models.

(Image credit: Reolink)

The TrackFlex packs up to 3000 lumens of dimmable LEDs, delivering vibrant full-colour footage even in low light. You can adjust the colour temperature from warm 3000K to cool 6500K, whilst the built-in 110dB siren helps deter intruders.

It’s powered by ReoNeura AI, which was also unveiled at IFA 2025. This includes Local AI Video Search so you can quickly find clips with descriptions, and it automatically detects people, vehicles, animals and packages, making video review faster and easier.

Another standout feature is 270-degree Out-of-View Detection. Thanks to three passive infrared sensors, the camera can spot movement from 2 to 10 metres across an ultra-wide area, ensuring even hidden activity is captured.

We’ll be reviewing the TrackFlex soon, so keep an eye out for our thoughts to see if it earns a spot amongst the best security cameras of 2026.