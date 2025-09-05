Reolink just raised the bar for AI security systems across the world

QUICK SUMMARY Reolink has debuted its new ReoNeura System at IFA, and it's designed to make searching and analysing footage faster and more intuitive. The new system works with products like the Elite Floodlight WiFi and TrackFlex Floodlight WiFi, which was also announced at the show. Whilst Reolink hasn’t confirmed how it’ll be accessed, its subscription-free model suggests it won’t be hidden behind a monthly fee.

Reolink has taken a different tack at IFA this year, putting the spotlight on its next-gen AI security system instead of a single flagship product. Alongside the new 4K pan-tilt TrackFlex Floodlight WiFi camera, the real star is the ReoNeura System – a smart AI designed to make searching and analysing security footage faster and far more intuitive.

The new system works hand in hand with Reolink products like the TrackFlex Floodlight WiFi and the Elite Floodlight WiFi, which launched back in July. Reolink hasn’t said whether this AI will be accessible behind a premium tier, but given the company’s subscription-free approach to its cameras and video doorbells, I’d be surprised if it was.

The Reolink TrackFlex was also announced (Image credit: Reolink)

You might remember that Reolink’s Local AI Video Search debuted alongside the Elite Floodlight WiFi earlier this summer. That feature already let you type in prompts like “man in red shirt” or “white SUV” to instantly pull up footage, but the new system confirms that’s just the start.

The new Next-Gen AI Security System will be the backbone for everything going forward, powering features like Perimeter Protection, Video Captioning, and even Heat Map Analysis. In short, it's built to actually respond to what’s happening, not just record it.

If you’re curious about the brand in general, I’ve also recently reviewed the Reolink Video Doorbell, so check it out before you go.