The smart security camera I’ve been waiting for since August is finally available to buy
You’ll be amazed at how affordable it is
QUICK SUMMARY
Baseus has officially launched the Security X1 Pro, first rumoured back in August. It features two 3K lenses offering a 300° panoramic view, solar power and no subscription fees.
Early backers can grab it for $149.99 (around £120) on Kickstarter.
As someone who’s constantly testing everything from the best smart lights to the best smart plugs, it takes a lot for me to be genuinely impressed by something new. However, back in August, one smart home gadget really caught my attention – a security camera that looked unlike anything else I’d seen.
Officially debuted at IFA in September, the Baseus Security X1 Pro is being called the “world’s first Smart AI Dual-Tracking Security Camera.” It features two 3K lenses that can provide a 300° panoramic view or track two moving subjects at once. There’s even a patrol mode that automatically scans the area for activity.
Whilst 3K resolution is slightly lower than some rivals, its smart design and overall value make it stand out, and now it's officially available to buy.
When it was first announced, the X1 Pro appeared on Kickstarter with pricing still unconfirmed. Now, backers can grab the super early bird offer for $149.99 (around £120) – which is over 40% off the expected retail price.
Each camera comes with PIR motion sensors and built-in lighting for full colour night vision, as well as an impressive battery life of up to 150 days. It even includes a solar panel, which can keep it charged indefinitely under good conditions. With Wi-Fi connectivity and microSD card storage, there are no cloud or subscription costs to worry about either.
If you’re curious, you can check out the Baseus Security X1 Pro on Kickstarter now – it’s definitely one to watch.
