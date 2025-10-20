Eufy’s new smart security camera installs in seconds – with no hidden monthly fees

QUICK SUMMARY Eufy has launched the EufyCam C35, a compact, wireless smart security camera designed for ultra-fast setup and seamless integration with the new HomeBase Mini hub. The C35 is available now in a 2-cam kit, 4-cam kit, or as a single camera via Eufy’s online store.

Eufy had an incredibly successful few weeks back in September after launching four new smart home products, including the world’s first radar-powered smart lights and the Eufy Marswalker. Now, the brand is back with yet another exciting release.

The new EufyCam C35 is a compact, wireless smart camera designed for effortless setup and seamless integration with Eufy’s new HomeBase Mini hub. Built for convenience, reliability and accessibility, the C35 is shaping up to be an all-in-one solution for smarter (and cheaper) home security.

The camera comes in two kit options – a 2-cam kit for £169.99/€249 and a 4-cam kit for £249.99/€379, both of which include the HomeBase Mini hub. If you already have the hub, you can pick up an individual camera for £69.99/$89 from Eufy’s online store. US pricing and availability is still unknown.

(Image credit: Eufy)

One of the C35’s biggest selling points is just how easy it is to set up. It can apparently be installed in seconds, whether you choose to magnetically mount it, hang it, screw it in, or simply place it on a flat surface. It’s also fully IP67 weatherproof, making it tough enough for outdoor use whilst being suitable for indoors as well.

Another standout feature is its PureColor Vision technology, which delivers vivid, full-colour footage even at night. Unlike many cameras that rely on harsh spotlights or infrared, this one captures natural-looking nighttime images without glare – something I really appreciate after testing plenty of other smart security devices.

The C35 also comes packed with AI detection that can identify people, vehicles, pets and activity zones, sending instant alerts straight to your phone when it detects something important. It even includes facial recognition, sound and light deterrence, time-lapse recording, and direct phone-to-camera viewing for real-time interaction.

(Image credit: Eufy)

As the camera works with the Eufy HomeBase Mini, you get local storage of up to 1TB via microSD, although this is sold separately. This results in no monthly subscription fees, which is a huge bonus given how many brands lock features behind paywalls. The hub also enables unified device control and enhanced AI accuracy, tying everything neatly into Eufy’s ever-growing smart home ecosystem.