TP-Link’s new 4K Tapo security camera is finally here – 11 months after it was first announced

QUICK SUMMARY TP-Link’s finally launched the Tapo C465, almost a year after it was first revealed at CES 2025. This new 4K solar-powered camera offers AI detection, colour night vision and long battery life, with just under an hour of sunlight giving it power for a full day. It’s now available in Europe for £149.99/€129.90, and can be purchased via the brand's online store and Amazon.

TP-Link has been on a bit of a roll lately – first launching an outdoor smart plug, then an advanced robot vacuum, and now, it’s dropped a brand new security camera. That might not sound like headline news at first, but what makes this one interesting is that it’s arriving 11 months after it was first announced, which is pretty unusual in the world of smart home tech.

The Tapo C465 Enhanced AI Solar Security Camera was originally unveiled back at CES 2025 in January, and it’s finally available to buy in Europe. This 4K model packs a bunch of premium features including AI-powered detection, colour night vision and a built-in solar panel to keep the battery topped up for longer.

You can buy it now in the UK and Germany via the brand's online store and Amazon, priced at £149.99/€129.90. There’s no word yet on when it’ll reach other European markets or North America, but given how long we’ve waited already, it shouldn’t be too far off.

Tapo C465 (left) and Tapo C660 (right) (Image credit: TP-Link)

At first glance, it looks a lot like a more compact version of the TP-Link Tapo C660, which earned four stars in our review a few months ago. Both cameras share several standout features, including crisp 4K video quality, rich colour night vision and subscription-free storage, though the C465 trades the 360-degree coverage for a still-generous 135° field of view.

The camera uses AI detection to spot people, vehicles and animals, with alerts you can customise in the app to suit your setup. The solar panel above the camera is especially clever, and just 50 minutes of sunlight can power the device for another 24 hours. There’s also a 7,800 mAh backup battery that can keep it running for up to 180 days on a single charge.

Other highlights include dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz/5GHz), local storage via microSD (up to 512GB), and IP65 weather resistance, meaning it can handle pretty much anything from -40°C frost to 60°C heat.