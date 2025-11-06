Tapo’s newest robot vac-mop might finally make housework a thing of the past

QUICK SUMMARY Tapo has just announced the launch of its RV50 Pro Omni, the brand's latest robot vac-mop. It combines 15,000Pa of suction power with smart features like dual-laser obstacle avoidance, auto mop removal and 60° hot-water mop cleaning for easy maintenance. Arriving later this month for £749.99 or around $1,000, it’s shaping up to be one of the most advanced and low-effort cleaning systems we’ve seen.

As you probably know by now, I’m not easily impressed when it comes to the best robot vacuums. I’ve tested enough of them to know that not every one is worth it, but every so often, one is – like the Eufy Omni S1 Pro or the Dreame Matrix10 Ultra.

However, Tapo has just unveiled its new RV50 Pro Omni, and on paper, it looks seriously impressive. Not only does it boast an incredible 15,000Pa of suction power – which, if you’ve read my guide on what makes a great robot vac, you’ll know is massive – but it also comes with a few clever features that make it stand out.

Before we dive into the details, it's worth mentioning that the RV50 Pro Omni is not available to buy until later this month, but that doesn’t mean we can’t get a little excited early.

(Image credit: Tapo)

Its dual-laser precision avoidance uses both front and side sensors to expertly dodge obstacles and protect your furniture. Meanwhile, the 60° hot-water mop washing feature scrubs and dries mop pads automatically, so there’s no need for hands-on maintenance or dealing with musty smells later on.

That said, one of my favourite touches is the tangle-free cutting brush, which actually snips away wrapped hair at the base station. As someone with long hair who’s spent too many evenings untangling rollers, that sounds like it could be very handy indeed.

Just when you think that’s enough – there’s also a robotic arm. Following in the footsteps of high-end models like the Roborock Saros Z70, it automatically extends to clean along edges and tight corners most vacs miss. We've seen this more and more since CES 2025, so it's great to see the technology reach another brand.

(Image credit: Tapo)

It follows Tapo’s existing lineup of robot vacuums, including the RV30 Plus, but retailing at £749.99 (around $1,000), it’s noticeably more expensive. That said, its upgraded features and innovative design more than justify the jump, positioning it firmly in the premium category.

As mentioned, it's not available just yet, but I’ll be thoroughly reviewing the RV50 Pro Omni very soon.