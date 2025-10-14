5 essential features to look out for in a robot vacuum cleaner

It’s no secret that the best robot vacuum cleaners are becoming incredibly popular, and it’s easy to see why. Every brand seems to be making one now, but if you don’t fancy spending close to a grand on one of the market leaders, it can be tricky knowing where to start.

The good news is that you don’t need to pay high prices or stick to the big names to get a great robot vacuum. There are a few key features that make all the difference, and they’re often found in the more affordable models too.

I’ve already covered the must-have features for cordless vacuums, but now it’s time for the robots. Here are the main features worth looking out for:

1. Smart mapping and navigation

Most decent robot vacuums now use LiDAR sensors or cameras to map your home, and it’s been one of the most game-changing features to appear in years. Instead of bouncing around randomly, a mapping robot moves in neat lines, covering every inch of your floor efficiently.

You can also view the map in the companion app, set “no-go” zones or even schedule specific rooms to be cleaned. If you’ve got a bigger or more complicated floor plan, this is an essential.

2. Strong suction power

A good robot vacuum needs strong suction to actually pick things up, not just spread dust around. Look for something with at least 2,000Pa for mixed floors or 4,000Pa+ for carpets. Some premium models, like the Roborock Q7 MaxV, now hit 10,000Pa, so you can imagine how effective that is.

Strong suction lifts pet hair, dust and crumbs from deep in your carpet fibres, and some newer models can even boost suction automatically when they detect a rug.

3. A self-emptying dock

If you’re tired of emptying the bin after every clean, a self-emptying dock is definitely something to look out for. These bases suck all the debris into a larger dust bag, meaning you might only need to empty it once a month or so.

Some high-end models even take it a step further, with self-cleaning rollers or mop pads. Dreame’s latest model even swaps out its own mop heads depending on which room it’s cleaning, which is pretty impressive stuff.

4. Vacuum and mop combo

Opting for a 2-in-1 robot vacuum and mop is ideal if you want to tackle both dust and spills in one go. The best models automatically lift or retract the mop when they detect carpet, so you don’t have to worry about getting your rug wet.

If you’ve got a mix of hard floors and carpets, you could also look for features like adjustable water flow and washable mop pads for easy maintenance.

5. App control and voice integration

I wouldn’t be doing my job properly if I didn’t mention this, but a smart robot vacuum really should be on your radar. These days, most models come with app control, so you can schedule cleans, check maps or send it off to tackle a specific spill without lifting a finger.

Voice assistant support is also great, especially if you like a hands-off, fully connected smart home setup.