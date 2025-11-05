Roborock has made an entry-level robot vacuum – and it's a lot cheaper than I expected

QUICK SUMMARY Roborock has launched a new entry-level robot vacuum cleaner, the Roborock Q7 TF+. It features up to 10,000 Pa suction, dual anti-tangle brushes, carpet detection and PreciSense LiDAR navigation. Whilst it offers basic mopping, its €249 price tag is still pretty impressive for the set of features it offers.

I always get a little suspicious when I hear the term “entry-level.” Usually, it means a product is missing some of the more advanced features but still carries a price tag that doesn’t make it feel like a bargain. However, Roborock’s latest launch has impressed me enough to almost change my mind.

The Roborock Q7 TF+ has now been released in several European countries and, yes, it’s officially marketed as an entry-level model. However, it still packs a pretty impressive feature set, which makes its price all the more attractive.

The Q7 TF+ delivers up to 10,000 Pa of suction power, which – if you’ve read my advice on picking the best robot vacuum – you’ll know is pretty impressive. It has a dual anti-tangle brush to pick up dirt and debris whilst keeping hair from getting stuck, plus a side brush to clean edges and corners. There’s also carpet detection, which automatically boosts suction for a deeper clean when needed, and there's even mopping too.

Navigation is handled by PreciSense LiDAR, helping the Q7 TF+ move efficiently around your home whilst detecting stair edges and obstacles. The 3,200 mAh lithium-ion battery keeps it going, and when it’s time to recharge, the robot returns to its dock, which also automatically empties the dust bin. You can control everything remotely via the Roborock app, from starting a cleaning session to scheduling jobs and managing saved maps.

So, let's talk about downsides. It does look like the mopping is fairly simple, as it comes with a single pad, a 280 ml water tank and lacks advanced features. The best robot vacuum cleaners offer things like vibration scrubbing, carpet mop-lifting, more sensors and smarter obstacle avoidance, so there’s a trade-off if you’re looking for premium mopping performance.

That said, the Q7 TF+ is priced at €249, which means it should have a similar price point when it arrives in the rest of Europe and the UK. Considering what you get, I think that's pretty great, and apart from the price tag, it doesn’t really feel “entry-level” at all.

