Roborock unveils its first-ever robot vacuum cleaner with a roller mop

QUICK SUMMARY Roborock has launched the new Qrevo Curv 2 Flow, making it the brand's first robot vacuum to swap traditional mop pads for a wide roller mop. It also features LiDAR navigation, 20,000 Pa suction, hot-water mop cleaning and a smart dock that handles refills and drying. It's exclusive to the US and Australia for now for $4,000 or A$2,499, and it’ll also gain Matter support in a future update.

Roborock has just added a brand new robot vacuum to its lineup, and this one stands out compared to the rest. The Qrevo Curv 2 Flow is the company’s first-ever model to use a roller mop instead of the usual vibrating or rotating mop pads, meaning it also happens to be the priciest model in the Curv series so far.

Since Roborock is already known as one of the best robot vacuum brands, it does raise the question whether a roller mop performs better than traditional pads. This may become clearer at CES 2026 in a few weeks time where a lot of other robot vacuum cleaners will be launched as well.

Right now, the Qrevo Curv 2 Flow has only arrived in the US and Australia, priced at $4,000 or A$2,499. There’s no word yet on a European release, but early buyers do get a free F25 RT vacuum thrown in.

(Image credit: Roborock)

As for navigation, the Qrevo Curv 2 Flow uses onboard LiDAR to map your home and can reportedly detect and avoid up to 200 types of obstacles. It pairs with a multifunction dock that handles water refills and tank emptying, whilst the roller mop is washed with 75°C hot water and dried using 55°C warm air to stay hygienic.

Cleaning power is strong too, with up to 20,000 Pa suction, an anti-tangle DuoDivide main roller brush, and a side brush to help along edges. Users can control everything through the Roborock app or with voice commands, and a future OTA update will add Matter support so it can integrate with more smart home setups.