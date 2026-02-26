I didn't think I'd ever want a smart trash can – until Dreame made this

QUICK SUMMARY Dreame has quietly launched its new smart bin in China, the Dreame Life SP09 Pro. It's a compact, sensor-activated trash can that automatically opens and even dispenses and fits its own liner using suction. Priced at CNY 329 (around £40/$50) from selected retailers, it's unclear whether it'll make its way to Europe or the US.

Dreame has unveiled its new smart bin in China, called the Dreame Life SP09 Pro Smart Trash Can. It comes just a few weeks after the brand’s big smart home launch at CES in January, although this particular product wasn’t mentioned at the time.

The SP09 Pro has an integrated motion sensor that automatically opens the lid when it detects a hand or rubbish overhead, but the standout feature is automatic bag dispensing. According to the product listing, the bin uses suction to pull a fresh liner into place and stretch it neatly around the sides.

It’s available from selected Chinese retailers for CNY 329 (around £40/$50) but it’s not yet clear whether it’ll make its way to Europe or the US like much of Dreame’s wider smart home lineup.

Dreame's huge CES launch (Image credit: Dreame)

The smart bin has a 9-litre capacity, suggesting it's better suited to a bedroom or bathroom instead of a kitchen bin. It also uses a double-lid design, which the brand says helps avoid hand contact with the inner bin. You can press a button to keep the lid open for longer too, which is handy during tidying or cleaning.

The Dreame Life SP09 Pro is definitely one of those bizarre smart home devices you won't believe exists, but that doesn't stop me from wanting to add it to my setup.