Dreame expands its ecosystem with a massive new gadget lineup – here's the full list

QUICK SUMMARY Dreame has unveiled its largest-ever lineup at CES, focused on a new AI-powered Whole-home Smart Ecosystem. There are six interconnected product categories, all designed to work together through AI to reshape modern, connected living.

Dreame has officially debuted its AI-powered Whole-home Smart Ecosystem at CES, and it’s easily the brand’s biggest showcase to date. The company teased a few of these launches last week, but now that everything’s out in the open, it turns out the lineup is far bigger than anyone was expecting.

Whilst Dreame is best known for its advanced cleaning tech – including some of the best robot vacuum cleaners on the market – this new ecosystem shows just how ambitious the brand has become. The Whole-home Smart Ecosystem spans six interconnected product categories, all designed to work together through AI to reshape modern, connected living.

Below is a rundown of everything Dreame has announced so far, along with the key details you need to know.

1. FizzFresh Refrigerator

First up is the Dreame FizzFresh Refrigerator, featuring a clever SparklingBar system that delivers fizzy water instantly thanks to “pre-cooling and pre-production” tech. You can choose from three bubble intensity levels, and a user-replaceable CO₂ cylinder paired with smart refill alerts in the app keeps things running smoothly.

There’s also a dual-mode ice system that produces both cube and crunchy ice, with a generous 3.5kg storage capacity. FizzFresh launches in Europe this May for €1,899 (around £1,900/$2,000) with North American availability to follow.

(Image credit: Dreame)

2. X60 Max Ultra Complete robot vacuum

(Image credit: Dreame)

Unsurprisingly, cleaning still plays a major role, led by the X60 Max Ultra Complete robot vacuum. I've actually already included it in my round up of the five robot vacuums to look out for in 2026, and there are a number of reasons why.

Measuring just 7.95cm tall, it can slide under low furniture and around corners with ease. Dreame’s AI-powered OmniSight system also allows it to plan routes up to 200% faster and avoid more than 280 types of objects, whilst dual robotic legs help it climb double-layer steps up to 8.8cm high.

It’s available to pre-order in the US now for a discounted $1,359.99, with UK and European launches expected soon.

3. Aero Pro wet & dry vacuum

(Image credit: Dreame)

Dreame has also revealed the Aero Pro wet & dry vacuum, a lightweight but powerful all-in-one cleaner designed to handle everything. Its TangleCut 2.0 system reduces hair wrap, whilst the 90°C hot-wash self-cleaning dock keeps the vacuum hygienic after use. Impressively, the base is just 9.8cm tall, making it perfect for cleaning under furniture.

Pricing hasn’t been confirmed yet, but it’s already listed on Dreame’s global store, so details shouldn’t be far off.

4. Delta-Wind Air Conditioner

(Image credit: Dreame)

Dreame also unveiled the Delta-Wind Air Conditioner, its first fully embedded cabinet AC unit. Designed to fit neatly into wall corners without structural changes, it promises to maximise space while blending style, practicality and smart controls.

Pricing and availability are still to be confirmed.

5. Pilot 20 AI Smart Hair Dryer

(Image credit: Dreame)

Don't worry beauty fans – you haven't been left out either. The Dreame Pilot 20 AI Smart Hair Dryer is one of the most futuristic hair stylers I've seen in a while, featuring the world’s first bionic dual-robotic-arm system. One arm analyses scalp health, while the other adjusts temperature, airflow and speed in real time to protect hair and boost shine.

Powered by a 150,000RPM motor, it promises powerful yet personalised drying – and yes, I’m very keen to try this one when it finally launches.

6. Zircon 2 Ultra Robotic Pool Cleaner

(Image credit: Dreame)

Beyond the home, Dreame introduced the Zircon 2 Ultra Robotic Pool Cleaner, its first model capable of properly tackling pool steps. It uses four high-efficiency pumps, dual propulsion jets and advanced 3D laser mapping, with app-controlled auto-docking for stress-free pool maintenance.

Pricing and availability are still to be confirmed.

7. RoboticMower A3 AWD Pro series

(Image credit: Dreame)

Dreame also confirmed that the RoboticMower A3 AWD Pro is finally heading to North America. First revealed at IFA, this upgraded model is built for larger, tougher lawns, offering AI-powered wire-free mapping, precision edge trimming, four-wheel drive and 300+ obstacle avoidance.

It launches in the US in March for $2,599 – around £2,100.

8. RZ601 Pro gas range

(Image credit: Dreame)

Rounding things off, Dreame gave a global debut to the RZ601 Pro gas range, combining a 5.0 cu.ft. true convection oven with powerful gas burners delivering up to 22,000 BTU. With multiple cooking modes, including air fry, it brings smart functionality into the kitchen in a big way.