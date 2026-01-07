An 8K camera from a robovac brand? Dreame's Leaptic thinks it can take on DJI
Dreame just surprised everyone with an 8K action camera that rivals DJI
Dreame, best known for high-powered robot vacuums and cordless cleaners, has just stepped wildly outside its comfort zone with the launch of a brand-new action camera line called Leaptic, debuting with the Leaptic Cube at the world’s biggest tech show, CES.
Rather than being another GoPro camera clone, the Cube is positioned as a tiny, thumb-sized action camera with big ambitions.
On paper, it promises 8K recording, AI-powered image optimisation and a compact, minimalist design that looks more than a little reminiscent of the pint-sized DJI Nano and Insta360's GO 3S, both of which are 'only' capable of 4K shooting.
Like the DJI, the Cube is designed to be worn, mounted or carried discreetly, appealing to vloggers, travellers and anyone who wants lightweight, always-ready video capture without a bulky system.
A pocket camera with very serious specs
Dreame says the Leaptic Cube uses a large 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor, capable of shooting 8K at 30fps, 4K HDR at 60fps, and stills up to 50MP.
There’s also a 155-degree ultra-wide lens, designed to capture more of the scene without too much distortion.
Under the hood, the Cube runs on a powerful chipset designed to support on-device AI processing.
That enables features like scene recognition, colour optimisation, voice control and smarter auto-editing to make clips social-ready faster.
Battery life, durability ratings and full frame-rate breakdowns haven’t been exhaustively detailed yet, but Dreame is clearly pitching this as a premium compact camera rather than a budget experiment.
The move is fascinating because Dreame has built its reputation on smart home cleaning robots and cordless vacuums, not imaging tech.
Launching Leaptic suggests the company wants to broaden beyond domestic appliances and establish itself as a wider consumer technology brand, using AI as the bridge across categories.
It also puts Dreame in direct conversation with heavy hitters like DJI, GoPro and Insta360, brands that have spent years refining compact video hardware and creator ecosystems.
DJI has recently wandered into Dreame’s world with its Romo robovac, so the Leaptic Cube feels like Dreame stepping across the aisle in return.
If Leaptic can deliver stable 8K, solid stabilisation and dependable AI tools at a competitive price, it could genuinely disrupt the small-camera market. If not, it risks becoming another CES curiosity.
Dreame has indicated pricing in the region of around $439.99 (~£326 / €376 / AU$653) for the 64GB model and $459.99 (~£341 / €394 / AU$683) for the 128GB model
Rollout is expected to begin later this year, with pre-orders already being teased through Dreame’s official channels. More info can be found at Leaptic's website.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
