GoPro has hinted that its next generation of cameras could expand far beyond traditional action cameras, as the company prepares to launch its new GP3 processor later this year.

Speaking during the company’s latest earnings call, GoPro founder and CEO Nicholas Woodman described the upcoming chip as a turning point for the brand’s imaging technology.

“Our new exclusive GP3 processor represents the most significant advancement in processing power and image quality in GoPro’s history,” Woodman said.

According to the company, the chip will power a new wave of GoPro cameras launching from Q2 2026 onwards.

While GoPro hasn’t revealed specific models yet, comments from executives suggest the processor could enable entirely new models alongside the company’s traditional action camera lineup.

A move beyond action cameras

One of the most telling remarks during the call concerned GoPro’s ambitions in low-light imaging.

Woodman acknowledged that the company’s previous GP2 processor, which powers current-gen cameras, including the Hero 13 Black and MAX 2, is limited in its performance in low-light conditions, which held the brand back in certain parts of the camera market.

“GP2’s low light constraint hampered GoPro’s ability to compete in the fast-growing premium low light-capable camera category,” Woodman said.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

That category, he noted, represents a market of roughly 2 to 2.5 million units annually. With GP3, GoPro appears intent on targeting that segment more aggressively.

The new processor is built on a 5-nanometre architecture, compared to the 12-nanometre design used in GP2, and features more than double the pixel processing power of its predecessor.

It also introduces a dedicated AI neural processing unit (NPU) designed to improve image quality, particularly in challenging lighting conditions.

In internal testing, GoPro claims the chip delivers 40% to 90% longer camera runtimes than competing devices, alongside improved thermal performance and better image quality.

New professional product categories

Perhaps the most intriguing comment from the call was Woodman’s suggestion that the chip could help GoPro expand into new areas of the digital imaging market.

“GP3 will serve as a pivotal growth catalyst for GoPro, enabling us to lead in our existing core and gain meaningful share in new professional product categories.”

While the company hasn’t detailed what those categories might be, earlier hints from executives suggest GP3 could anchor cameras designed not just for action sports but also for vlogging, creator workflows and higher-end compact video formats.

If that proves accurate, the move would position GoPro closer to devices like creator-focused compact cameras and vlogging rigs, rather than competing solely with other action cam brands.

A broader ecosystem strategy

The company has already begun experimenting with partnerships outside its traditional product lineup.

Earlier this year, GoPro collaborated with ASUS on a GoPro-branded laptop, highlighting a willingness to extend its brand and technology beyond standalone cameras.

At the same time, the company is exploring new revenue streams tied to its software and cloud ecosystem.

GoPro revealed during the call that more than 500,000 hours of user-generated video have already been submitted to its AI training programme, which licenses footage to AI companies to help train computer-vision models.

Seemingly, the company appears to be positioning the new chip as the foundation for a broader push into new hardware categories and imaging workflows.

With the first GP3-powered cameras expected to arrive in the second quarter of 2026, the coming months should reveal exactly how far GoPro intends to expand beyond its action camera roots.