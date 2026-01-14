Fujifilm X-T6 leaks on retailer site – and it looks like some big upgrades are coming

Quick Summary The Fujifilm X-T6 may have just been leaked by a retailer site. If this proves to be true, it's looking to be an exciting year for the popular camera brand.

After a slew of new cameras arrived throughout 2025 – including my personal favourite, the Fujifilm X-E5 – we've just seen a significant leak about the Fujifilm X-T6. That's set to be the brand's next flagship device, and has been shown off on a Vietnamese retailer's site.

It's good news for fans of the brand, too – scratching beneath the surface showcases a range of upgrades which are likely to please users. Up first, let's talk about the next-gen processor and sensor. That's the X-Trans 6 sensor and the X Processor 6, which should be the yardstick for the next generation of Fuji cameras.

That's said to still be a 40MP sensor, so there's no raw upgrade in terms of resolution, though the processor is described as "energy-efficient", offering a killer 750 frames per charge.

Perhaps the most noticeable change comes from the rear screen. It appears to be a more articulate design, which allows the tilting mechanism beloved by photographers and the side mechanism beloved by videographers. We've seen something similar on some Sony cameras, but it'll be good to see it elsewhere.

If that proves to be true, it will be a good example of what the camera offers. That is to say, the spec sheet reads like a dreamy hybrid camera, capable of satisfying photographers and videographers alike.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: fujfilmshop) (Image credit: fujfilmshop)

The leaked specs suggest 8k video capture, 4k oversampled from 8k, 14-stop extended dynamic range, enhanced F-Log2 support, and 12-bit ProRes/Blackmagic RAW output via HDMI for external devices. That should be music to the ears of videographers.

For photographers, a new 500-point autofocus system points to yet more improvements in that area, while 5-axis IBIS should offer up to eight stops of stabilisation. And for those who love Fuji's film simulations, all 20 are included here.

While there's no guarantee that these leaked specs are true, it certainly presents a compelling case. All of the imagery looks genuine, and it's enough of an upgrade to be believable. If nothing else, it's got me very excited for what Fujifilm has in store for us this year.