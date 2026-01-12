Yep, there's a Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra rumour already – and it's a good'un

Quick Summary Samsung could be looking to change the camera hardware for the Galaxy S27 Ultra due in 2027. The phone could benefit from a new main sensor, although we're still a long way from launch.

Samsung could be planning to switch the cameras on the Galaxy S27 Ultra bringing upgrades to the hardware that have been missing for the past couple of years.

Samsung's best phone has a comprehensive camera system on the back, made up of multiple sensors. However, the hardware has largely remained static for the past few iterations, with no changes expected for the Galaxy S26 Ultra sensors either.

That could be set to change for the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra, which is said to be making changes to the main, ultrawide and selfie cameras, according to established leaker Universe Ice. That would leave the telephoto camera unchanged.

New information from the same source suggests Samsung will use the S5KHP6 sensor, which should be the same size as the HP2 that's currently used for the main camera. That's 1/1.3-inch with a 200-megapixel resolution, so while these specifications remain the same, there will probably be new technologies involved.

What could the new Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra camera do?

We previously reported that Samsung had developed a new sensor that offered capabilities similar to a global shutter. This would have the advantage of reducing wobble and distortion on some subjects.

That's not the only improvement Samsung could make, as anything that speeds up the output of the sensor could lead to an improvement in the overall performance.

While changing the sensor plays a big part in how the camera performs, it's not the only element as the lens is separate, and lens changes could also be involved. That could see a change in the aperture, which changes the light capture from the camera, as well as the focal length of the lens.

The Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra isn't expected until 2027, with the next flagship device to launch being the Galaxy S26 Ultra. This should take place towards the end of February 2026. That means there's still plenty of time for Samsung to make changes to its plans.

Currently, rumours are light on the Galaxy S27 Ultra, so it's not clear exactly what will be changing, but for most buyers, the phone is a little too far off to worry about what it might be bringing.

For many, it's likely that the Galaxy S26 Ultra will be the best bet when looking for a new flagship device.