iPhone Fold could have its own iOS upgrades – to make more use of the inner display

We might have got a new iPhone this month, but it wasn’t quite the Apple handset everyone's waiting for. That would be the folding iPhone, assuming all the rumours are on point and Apple is actually making one.

Still, we will assume that it is – no smoke without a fire and all that – and one of the most recent reports certainly adds an extra puff of smoke.

What could the iPhone Fold's interface offer?

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has a great track record with Apple rumours, and his latest concerns the interface for the iPhone Fold (or so it is often called for now).

He claims that there will be special capabilities baked into a future version of iOS, which are dedicated to the foldable. They will enable you to run two apps side by side on the inner display, as you can on iPad.

The folding phone won’t have the same windowing option as iPad does now with iPadOS 27, nor will it support iPad apps. However, it will apparently have iPad-like layouts.

Gurman said: “Apple is developing new iOS app layouts and revamping its core iPhone programs to add sidebars along the left edge of the screen, similar to many of its iPad apps.

"Developers will also be able to adapt their iPhone software for the new interface, which will use proportions similar to an iPad in landscape mode.”

Talking about the iPhone Fold in general, Gurman said: “The product – Apple’s long-awaited entry into the category – will feature an interior foldable display roughly the size of an iPad mini, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

"There also will be an external screen that’s about the size of the display on a small iPhone."

You can see this better in a concept video created by Bob Obba, who has used rumours to give us an idea of what the iPhone Fold could look like.

If it even looks half as good as Obba's renders, we can see the device being very popular.

Nothing is official for now though, and we're still several months out from a possible announcement. But suspense is now starting to build, and we suspect more information like this will continue to trickle through in the coming months, so watch this space.