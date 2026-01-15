"No way will it look like this": leaked iPhone Fold dummy models prove divisive with Apple fans

Quick Summary Leaked videos have appeared online that claim to show the iPhone Fold design. They could be of dummy models created by a case manufacturer, but have yet to impress Apple fans.

Considering how much speculation and rumour there's been on a foldable iPhone over the last few months, it's almost certain it'll be coming later this year. But its eventual reception is less so.

After seeing a couple of alleged dummy models online, X users have been torn over the design. Some downright hate it.

The latest leaked videos were posted on Weibo by @BugOS and shared by ShrimpApplePro on X– a tipster with a decent record with Apple rumours. They show what looks to be a dummy iPhone Fold wrapped in a couple of different coloured cases.

Case manufacturers often build dummy models and mock ups from CAD specifications to ensure their accessories will fit the final products, and that seems to be what we're seeing here.

Final design of the Apple FoldableIPhone 8 plus camera design Glass design, titanium frame pic.twitter.com/QxsSqKaKwzJanuary 13, 2026

These are very early days, of course, and we're not expecting to see a finished Apple foldable until September at the earliest, but the design matches other leaks that have emerged in recent times. And if it does turn out to be similar to the finished product, there are plenty who could be disappointed.

"This looks nuts," commented Woody underneath. "No way will it look like this."

"Sorry, but this is hilariously bad," added Chintan N.

And it's hard to argue. The form factor is certainly unique, although it complies with previous suggestions that Apple is looking more at making a foldable iPad mini than an iPhone that opens. The wider aspect ratio gives the tablet part a bigger aspect ratio.

It's also worth noting that the ugliest and bulkiest elements seemingly come from the cases it's wrapped in. So the final device – even with this shape – should be much easier to handle.

We'll no doubt see plenty more leaks in the coming months to lend weight to those theories one way or another. After all, we have approximately nine of them before Apple's traditional iPhone launch slot.