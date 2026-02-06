Turn your iPhone into a Leica camera with the help of this bargain upgrade

Quick Summary Leica has unveiled a new case for iPhone users. Designed to work with the LUX app and grip, this could transform your phone into a killer photography device.

It's no secret that photography on phones has gotten really good of late. In fact, it's more likely that someone taking a photo in 2026 is doing it with a phone than a 'proper' camera.

Still, that doesn't mean you should settle for less. Now, a brand with a lot of pedigree when it comes to taking pictures has released another accessory to improve your iPhone photography.

That's because Leica has unveiled a new case for the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max models. Dubbed the Leica LUX case, this is made to work seamlessly with the Leica LUX grip, which was launched last year, and the Leica LUX app before that.

It also follows on from the brand's release of a range of small leather goods, which has clearly had an impact here. The case is a masterclass in timeless beauty, with a black leather back and black aluminium buttons.

Inside, a recycled microfibre coating ensures your precious device is kept safely stowed away. It also features MagSafe technology, to ensure the grip – or any other MagSafe accessory – can be attached quickly and securely.

(Image credit: Future)

Personally, I'm a big fan of this. While it's far from the only iPhone case out there, this one does exude a real level of classiness which can be hard to come by.

Even if you don't plan on using it with the grip and the app for a holistic photography solution, it's a really nice case. However, I can also imagine that the full setup is a dream to use, and takes an already good camera system up another level.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Priced at £85 (approx. €100 / US$115 / AU$165), this also isn't going to be the cheapest case out there, either. But these things are relative – if you're talking about a phone worth upwards of £1,000, it's worth getting a decent case to match.

Today's best Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max deals $1,199 View bundle $1,199.99 View $1,429 View Show more