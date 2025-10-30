Leica unveils a range of luxury, leather lifestyle goodies – and they look killer

Quick Summary Iconic camera and watch brand, Leica, has unveiled a new range of small leather goods. That ranges from wallets to holders for rolls of film, and includes pretty much everything in between.

Whether you know them for their iconic cameras or their quirky watches, you'll know the name Leica. The brand has become something of a dynasty in the modern era, with its products eliciting a kind of if-you-know-you-know cool. It's like a private members club, only here, the secret handshakes are replaced with red dots.

Now, the brand has diversified its product line even further, with a range of small, branded leather goods. Those range from the obvious – a Leica branded film roll holder feels like the ultimate flex – to the plain old useful, with an array of wallets and tech holders.

The range maintains the brands values of fusing meticulous craftsmanship with refinement down to the most minute detail. Everything is crafted from black cowhide leather, made in Europe and emblazoned with the Leica Wetzlar logo.

Let's kick off with that film roll holder. Looking almost like a watch roll from the outside, the popper-clasped design is said to offer space for two rolls of film, three SD cards and a rechargeable battery. The images definitely look like you can squeeze three film rolls in, though, if that's more your bag.

(Image credit: Leica)

Next up we see cases for the AirTag, which includes a leather band and a metal ring for attaching to a suitcase or backpack, as well as a luggage tag. There's also a Keyholder, though I can't entirely tell from the images how that one works. It does look fabulous, though.

Beyond that, we get a range of cardholders and wallets. First up is a MagSafe option which sits neatly on the back of your iPhone. It doesn't explicitly say, but we'd certainly expect that to work with Qi2 compatible Android phones, too.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Leica) (Image credit: Leica) (Image credit: Leica)

Next up are non-MagSafe cardholders, available in both vertical and horizontal formats. You'll get room for an extra two cards in the slightly larger vertical version, FYI, though for anyone looking for a more traditional wallet, that's also on offer. It packs in space for cards, notes and coins.

Last, but certainly not least, is the Leica Tray. That's a small valet tray, which constructs with a quartet of poppers, and makes a stylish and neat way to hold all of your trinkets, thingamabobs and doohickeys.

Pricing for each of the models is listed below, and the goods can be purchased from the Leica Store.