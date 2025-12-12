This iPhone case gives you a massive upgrade for selfies – with its own second screen
And there's an even bigger secret hiding within
Quick Summary
This iPhone case hides a second display on the rear to frame up selfies.
And that's not the only secret it's hiding...
If you're someone who loves to take selfies or the influencer beloved rear-ultrawide camera videos, this new iPhone case might be perfect for you. Dubbed the Selfix, the case hides a secret on its rear which should make all of those things much easier.
That secret is a 1.6-inch AMOLED touch panel, which offers a 480x480 pixel resolution – Roughly equivalent to the display of an Apple Watch Ultra 2, albeit in a different shape. That allows users to frame themselves properly, while enjoying the benefits of the better rear cameras.
Beyond the touch panel on the rear, the case looks pretty much exactly as you'd expect. All of the physical side buttons are mapped, and the USB-C port at the bottom ensures a stable and secure fit.
The case hides another secret, though – and it's one which could make this much more appealing to a wide array of users. The case houses a MicroSD card slot, which can support up to 2TB of additional storage.
That could be a massive deal for most iPhone users. Currently, there's no easy way to expand the storage on Apple devices, with no ports for such cards and no official method of upgrading the internal storage. This case could solve that, offering up to 2TB of additional storage which integrates seamlessly with the iPhone system.
Currently, there's no word on pricing, and this is clearly going to be the only potential sticking point. If the brand is able to knock these out at a relatively competitive price, there are effectively two different markets for it – those seeking the rear camera display and those looking for extra storage.
While we don't yet know the price, we do know that it'll come in three colours. Blush Pink, Oat White and Midnight Black should offer something for every taste.
