The best iPhone 17 Pro phone cases to keep you scratch free

The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max phones hit shops on 19th September 2025. Whether you opt for the cosmic orange, the deep blue or the silver, if you want to keep your phone looking fresh and new, you will need to get it straight into a case.

These days, it seems only the brave dare to use their phones without a case, which is understandable when you're paying over a grand for it. While this year's handsets are the toughest yet, with a ceramic shield on both the front and the back, the extra protection of a case is not to be dismissed.

A good case allows you to personalise your iPhone and express your style. With only three colours of the iPhone Pro models available, your choice of case can allow you to make it your own. Or you can choose a case that still reveals that phone colour underneath – which you'll probably want if you opt for the cosmic orange.

Even if it's purely for protection, it would be a travesty to put a cheap and cheerful phone case on such a premium phone, so the models below are luxury cases designed to elevate your handset further. We've divided the options into different styles of cases, from leather to silicone, as well as drop-proof, folio and Apple's own cases.

Many of these cases are also available for the iPhone 17, however, iPhone Air cases often differ. We've also rounded up the 3 best cases for the iPhone Air here.

Best cases for the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max

Apple cases

Leather cases

Mujjo full leather case Check Amazon View at Mujjo Prices from £59 / $59 Finished in Velore leather, Mujjo's cases have a classic style that suits the Pro models. The leather of the case ages with the phone, giving it a proper lived-in leather feel. It's available in five colours, including a classic tan or black, as well as more modern blue, basalt and a bronze red. Available for the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max. Also available in a wallet case version to hold credit cards. Bellroy Phone Case View at Bellroy Prices from £55 / $59 Bellroy's slimline phone case is finished in smooth leather and comes in a choice of four colours for the iPhone 17, 17 Pro and Pro Max. There are also leather-free versions made from Innovera for all models, including the iPhone Air. Nomad Modern Leather Folio View at NOMAD Goods Prices from £59 / $75 Nomad's leather cases are available in a standard sustainably sourced leather or its vegetable-tanned Horween leather, which retains those natural elements of the hide. Both are designed to age beautifully and get better over time. In addition to the folio case, there is also a standard leather case, a modern leather case and a rugged leather case, all available for the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max.

Non-leather cases

OtterBox Defender Series Pro for MagSafe $49.95 at Apple $49.95 at Apple $49.95 at Apple Check Amazon Prices from £50.99 / $79.99 The Defender Series Pro is OtterBox's toughest case and offers 7x that of the 'military drop standard'. We're not sure what that means either, but it sounds impressive, and this rugged case looks the part too. There's a choice of four colours and it's available for the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max, as well as the 17 and iPhone Air. has an interesting take on a clear case, with a pop of colour around the edge and on the charging ring. This allows you to complement your existing iPhone colour with a little extra zing. The cases are sized for all four iPhone 16 models and come in four colours. Casetify Bounce Case MagSafe compatible View at CASETiFY Prices from £76 / $74 Casetify offers a completely custom case solution on its website, allowing you to choose not use the colour and design but even the level of protection. This is the bounce case, which offers what it calls an extreme level of protection, with up to 6.5m drop protection. You can also opt for an impact case, which offers more everyday levels of phone protection, or the compact case, which is similar but slimmer. The Bounce case comes in four colours, including this orange, a lavender and two black options. It's available for all iPhone models – including older handsets. Native Union (Re)Classic Case Check Amazon View at Native Union – US Prices from £49.99 / $59.99 Native Union makes classically stylish accessories, and its iPhone (Re)Classic Case is no exception. This eco-conscious case is made from recycled materials and animal-free leather alternatives. With a textured back and a cut-out for the camera control button and mag-safe compatible charging, it's a practical choice. The case comes in a choice of four colours, including this tan, navy, slate green and black. It's also available this year for all four new iPhone 17 models. UB GRIP PRO Series with HD Tempered Glass View at supcase.com Prices from £30 / $40.99 The SUP Case gives your phone a heavy industrial feel in addition to some serious protection. The UB Grip Pro Series boasts 15ft of drop protection, thanks to the HD tempered glass protector and its hard back and soft-edged shell. It also features a built-in kickstand and MagSafe compatibility. It comes in four colours, including this Azure blue, coral, desert and black. This case is available for the iPhone 17, 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max and iPhone Air. Mous Limitless 6.0 View at mous.co Prices from £69.99 / $79.99 Mous' toughest, most feature-rich case to date features Air Shock extreme drop protection, a reinforced camera control surround, an enhanced camera bump to avoid knocks and scratches and a magnetic back for Qi2 and MagSafe compatibility. This case comes in 11 different colour versions, from this Aramid Fibre to a walnut finish, and is available for all the iPhone 17 versions. Reeflex G-Series Wood iPhone Case Check Amazon View at wavecase.co.uk Prices from £35 / $49 These UK-designed phone cases are made from wheat straw, providing an eco-friendly, plastic-free alternative. It's a classic case design, with shock-absorbing corners and a 2mm lip around the screen and camera for extra protection. It comes in a choice of eight vibrant colours, and is available for the iPhone 17, 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max and iPhone Air. Plus, by buying one, you'll be helping to support Surfers Against Sewage (SAS).

