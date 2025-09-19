The best iPhone 17 Pro phone cases to keep you scratch free

These luxury cases for the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max will elevate your phone even further

iPhone 17 Pro in woven case
(Image credit: Apple)
The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max phones hit shops on 19th September 2025. Whether you opt for the cosmic orange, the deep blue or the silver, if you want to keep your phone looking fresh and new, you will need to get it straight into a case.

These days, it seems only the brave dare to use their phones without a case, which is understandable when you're paying over a grand for it. While this year's handsets are the toughest yet, with a ceramic shield on both the front and the back, the extra protection of a case is not to be dismissed.

A good case allows you to personalise your iPhone and express your style. With only three colours of the iPhone Pro models available, your choice of case can allow you to make it your own. Or you can choose a case that still reveals that phone colour underneath – which you'll probably want if you opt for the cosmic orange.

Even if it's purely for protection, it would be a travesty to put a cheap and cheerful phone case on such a premium phone, so the models below are luxury cases designed to elevate your handset further. We've divided the options into different styles of cases, from leather to silicone, as well as drop-proof, folio and Apple's own cases.

Many of these cases are also available for the iPhone 17, however, iPhone Air cases often differ. We've also rounded up the 3 best cases for the iPhone Air here.

Best cases for the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max

Apple cases

Leather cases

Non-leather cases

